Eagles 2019 locker room seating chart

Every year, I map out the Eagles' locker room. Some people like it. Others think it's dumb. If you're among the "it's dumb" crowd, you shouldn't have clicked on it. If you did, you hereby forfeit any and all criticisms of this post, seeing as you knew full well what you were clicking on.

Boom, lawyer'd.

Anyway, the 2016 seating chart may have revealed that the Eagles intended on selecting a quarterback in the draft. Literally a day later, they traded up to the No. 2 overall pick. This year's seating chart will provide no such insight. It's just a map of where everyone's locker is.

On the chart below, the players at the top of the chart are in the back of the locker room. View the chart below as if you're walking into the locker room from the bottom of the chart. At 53 man cutdowns, the temporary middle rows will be removed and all 53 players (plus 10 practice squad guys) will fit in somewhere along the left or right walls.

Left wall "Rookie row" 1 "Rookie row" 2 Right wall Paul Worrilow Jason Peters Trae Elston Isaac Seumao Kamu Grugier-Hill Jason Kelce L.J. Fort Brandon Brooks Nigel Bradham Lane Johnson Nate Gerry Rec room Zach Brown Rec room Boston Scott Jordan Mailata Josh Adams Stefen Wisniewski Jordan Howard Matt Pryor Wendell Smallwood Anthony Fabiano Donnel Pumphrey Andre Dillard Corey Clement Halapoulivaati Vaitai Josh Perkins Will Tye Keegan Render Treyvon Hester Richard Rodgers T.J. Edwards Nate Herbig Josh Sweat Zach Ertz Anthony Rush Sua Opeta Derek Barnett Dallas Goedert Fletcher Cox Mack Hollins Brandon Graham Alshon Jeffery Timmy Jernigan Nelson Agholor Tyreek Burwell Kevin Wilkins Vinny Curry Shelton Gibson Charles Johnson Shareef Miller Malik Jackson DeSean Jackson Devin Ross Hassan Ridgeway Joe Ostman J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Markan Michel Jeremiah McKinnon Daeshon Hall Showers Carlton Agudosi Godwin Igwebuike Bruce Hector Showers Josh Hawkins Miles Sanders DeAndre Thompkins Jay Liggins Andrew Sendejo Greg Ward Cody Kessler Blake Countess Deiondre' Hall Cameron Johnston Rasul Douglas Training room Cre'Von LeBlanc Training room Rodney McLeod Training room Ronald Darby Rick Lovato Sidney Jones Jake Elliott Avonte Maddox Clayton Thorson Malcolm Jenkins Nate Sudfeld Tre Sullivan Carson Wentz Jalen Mills Entrance Entrance



You're welcome.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader