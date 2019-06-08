Eagles 2019 locker room seating chart

More Sports:

Every year, I map out the Eagles' locker room. Some people like it. Others think it's dumb. If you're among the "it's dumb" crowd, you shouldn't have clicked on it. If you did, you hereby forfeit any and all criticisms of this post, seeing as you knew full well what you were clicking on. 

Boom, lawyer'd.

Anyway, the 2016 seating chart may have revealed that the Eagles intended on selecting a quarterback in the draft. Literally a day later, they traded up to the No. 2 overall pick. This year's seating chart will provide no such insight. It's just a map of where everyone's locker is.

On the chart below, the players at the top of the chart are in the back of the locker room. View the chart below as if you're walking into the locker room from the bottom of the chart. At 53 man cutdowns, the temporary middle rows will be removed and all 53 players (plus 10 practice squad guys) will fit in somewhere along the left or right walls.

 Left wall"Rookie row" 1 "Rookie row" 2 Right wall 
Paul Worrilow   Jason Peters 
 Trae Elston   Isaac Seumao
 Kamu Grugier-Hill   Jason Kelce
 L.J. Fort   Brandon Brooks
 Nigel Bradham   Lane Johnson
 Nate Gerry   Rec room
 Zach Brown   Rec room
 Boston Scott   Jordan Mailata
 Josh Adams   Stefen Wisniewski
 Jordan Howard   Matt Pryor
 Wendell Smallwood   Anthony Fabiano
 Donnel Pumphrey   Andre Dillard
 Corey Clement   Halapoulivaati Vaitai
 Josh PerkinsWill Tye Keegan Render  Treyvon Hester
 Richard Rodgers T.J. Edwards Nate Herbig Josh Sweat
 Zach Ertz Anthony Rush Sua Opeta Derek Barnett
 Dallas Goedert   Fletcher Cox
 Mack Hollins   Brandon Graham
 Alshon Jeffery   Timmy Jernigan
 Nelson AgholorTyreek Burwell Kevin Wilkins  Vinny Curry
 Shelton Gibson Charles Johnson Shareef Miller Malik Jackson
 DeSean Jackson Devin Ross Hassan Ridgeway Joe Ostman
 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Markan Michel Jeremiah McKinnon Daeshon Hall
 Showers Carlton Agudosi Godwin Igwebuike Bruce Hector
 Showers   Josh Hawkins
 Miles SandersDeAndre Thompkins  Jay Liggins Andrew Sendejo
 Greg Ward Cody Kessler Blake Countess Deiondre' Hall
 Cameron Johnston   Rasul Douglas
 Training room   Cre'Von LeBlanc
 Training room   Rodney McLeod
 Training room   Ronald Darby
 Rick Lovato   Sidney Jones
 Jake Elliott   Avonte Maddox
 Clayton Thorson   Malcolm Jenkins
 Nate Sudfeld   Tre Sullivan
 Carson Wentz   Jalen Mills
 Entrance Entrance  


You're welcome.

