Eagles 2022 training camp practice notes, Day 6: Dominant defense

August 04, 2022
Day 6 of Philadelphia Eagles 2022 training camp is in the books, and it was a hot one out there today. It was also the longest practice of camp so far, at around an hour and 45 minutes. Let's just get right to the notes.
• The Eagles had a bunch of new injuries to report today, so we should probably start there. Here's who did not participate:
The LT1 and LT2 were both concussed in the same practice on Tuesday. Le'Raven Clark got first team reps at LT in their absences. More on that in a bit.
• The Eagles' defense dominated on Thursday, particularly in 11-on-11s. Part of that was because the pass rush was getting home quickly, and part of it was because the defense was making legitimately nice plays all over the field. Jalen Hurts wasn't bad, necessarily, but he was also unable to get the passing game going in any real way. Sometimes when the defense is suffocating you need your quarterback to make some plays anyway, and Hurts did not do that today.
As a disclaimer, I did not watch 7-on-7s, as you have to choose between those and OL-DL 1-on-1s some days. I chose the OL-DL 1-on-1s, as always. That said, a number of reporters noted that Hurts took off running on a few of his 7-on-7 reps. Ideally, the quarterback can throw guys open in that setting. You don't want them pulling it down and running. It should be a drill dominated by the offense.
Hurts verdict: Again, it's not like Hurts made any terrible throws or decision, but today can only be a stock down based on the rare positive results. 📉
• Today was the most physical practice of camp so far.
• The play of the day offensively came via third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett. He didn't have anything open initially, and as the pocket was closing in around him he stepped up into the pocket, and then ran left, keeping his eyes down the field. He eventually found Keric Wheatfall along the left sideline and threw a 20-ish yard strike while on the run to his left. Sinnett also threw on the money to Britain Covey on a slant route TD in the red zone.
Sinnett hasn't even gotten many reps and has managed to stand out.
• Speaking of Britain Covey, he had his best day of camp so far working out of the slot. He was very active today, eating up the third-string defense. I wouldn't mind seeing Covey getting some reps with the first- and second-team offenses to see what he can do.
• One of the more fun, regular matchups this camp has been Quez Watkins vs. Avonte Maddox. They've both had their wins, but Maddox starred today, and had impressively sticky coverage on a double move by Quez in the red zone.
• Cam Jurgens for a really nice seal block on Jordan Davis in a goal line situation. He opened up a hole just big enough for Kenny Gainwell to squeeze through for a touchdown. Jurgens is good.
• 1-on-1 OL/DL highlights
• Arryn Siposs did some punting today, with the line of scrimmage at the 50 yard line. In other words, he was doing directional "pin them deep" punting today. We already know he can do that. It's the "blast away" punting that is the concern. I'll report back when we see some of that.
• Throughout training camp, I'll have some occasional one-on-one interviews with other Eagles beat writers while the players are stretching and doing other boring stuff. Today I traded embarrassing stories with Fran Duffy. Oh, and here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.
Within those beat writer interviews, I'm asking each writer four different questions:
The predictions so far:
|Writer
|Record
|Playoffs
|Playoff wins?
|Hurts in 2023?
|7/27: Eliot Shorr-Parks, WIP
|10-7
|Yes
|None
|Yes
|7/29: Jeff McLane, Inquirer
|10-7
|Yes
|None
|No
|7/30: Bo Wulf, The Athletic
|11-6
|Yes
|One win, over the Vikings
|Yes
|8/2: Les Bowen, NJ.com
|11-6
|Yes
|One win, over the 49ers
|Undecided
|8/4: Fran Duffy, Eagles
|17-0
|Yes
|Yes, unspecified
|Yes
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader