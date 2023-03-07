More Sports:

March 07, 2023

Eagles 2023 draft prospect visit tracker

A list and analysis of every prospect visiting the Eagles ahead of the draft.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030723BrodricMartin Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports

Western Kentucky NT Brodric Martin

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might select. As reports of visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please. Most recent reports first.

Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky (6'5, 337)

Martin is a rather large nose tackle at 6'5, 337 who had 62 tackles and 4 sacks over the last two seasons (26 games) at WKU after transferring from North Alabama. He accepted an invite to the Shrine Bowl and reportedly was a standout there. There isn't much in the way of readily available game tape of Martin, but here he is two-gapping against Auburn: 

The Eagles hosting a mammoth nose tackle for a top-30 visit is interesting, given that they already employ Jordan Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu. Day 3 guy, most likely.

Report via Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.

MORE: Eagles-only 2023 mock draft, version 2.0

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL Draft 2023 Eagles Draft Brodric Martin

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his first budget address today. Here’s what to expect
PA Budget Shapiro

Sponsored

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Adult Health

Face blindness can be an isolating and embarrassing condition – and it's more prevalent than once believed
Face blindness

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Is this Rhys Hoskins' swan song at first?
Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Spring-Training-2023-MLB.jpg

Movies

'Creed III' sets box office record for a sports movie
Creed III Opening Weekend

Entertainment

Philly Theatre Week returns with over 50 performances, pay-what-you-can tickets
philly theatre week 2023 bristol riverside

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved