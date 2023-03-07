Eagles 2023 draft prospect visit tracker

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might select. As reports of visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please. Most recent reports first.

Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky (6'5, 337)

Martin is a rather large nose tackle at 6'5, 337 who had 62 tackles and 4 sacks over the last two seasons (26 games) at WKU after transferring from North Alabama. He accepted an invite to the Shrine Bowl and reportedly was a standout there. There isn't much in the way of readily available game tape of Martin, but here he is two-gapping against Auburn:

The Eagles hosting a mammoth nose tackle for a top-30 visit is interesting, given that they already employ Jordan Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu. Day 3 guy, most likely.

Report via Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.

