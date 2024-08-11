Let's update our Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, shall we?

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

Others (1): Will Grier

These will be the three quarterbacks. Rare easy position on this roster to figure out.

McKee probably didn't do enough to close the gap on Pickett for the No. 2 quarterback job in the first preseason game.

Grier didn't play at all in the first preseason game. His purpose for being on the team is that he has experience with Kellen Moore and can help the other quarterbacks learn Moore's offense. He'll likely land on the practice squad.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

Others (3): Kendall Milton, Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols

The Eagles could keep a pair of running backs on their practice squad ready for call-up if Barkley, Gainwell, or Shipley go down.

Davis-Price looked solid as a runner against the Ravens, but he can't catch.



Wide receiver (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, WR to be acquired via trade

Others (6): Ainias Smith (maybe to IR?), Parris Campbell, John Ross, Joseph Ngata, Austin Watkins Jr., Jacob Harris

I tweeted this rather lukewarm take yesterday:

Somehow, that was controversial. Now I have to write an article about it to tell the people who disagreed why they're wrong 😂. That'll probably be Monday morning.

Ainias Smith had surgery on his shin, so perhaps he could be convinced to go on IR for the season. Because otherwise, he's not ready to play in a real game, and would have to be a gameday scratch every week if they kept him.

Campbell hasn't done anything to earn a spot, and is now also injured. Ross hasn't done anything either.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, C.J. Uzomah

Others (3): E.J. Jenkins, Kevin Foelsch, Armani Rogers

Fans are going to be mad when the Eagles keep four tight ends and some bubble player they like gets cut as a result. But the team seems to want to roster four tight ends, seeing as that's what they did all season a year ago despite not having a lot of talent there.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Fred Johnson, Brett Toth

Others (6): Matt Hennessy, Nick Gates, Anim Dankwah, Darian Kinnard, Jason Poe, Laekin Vakalahi (exempt)

The Eagles tried to give Toth an opportunity to have a role as a backup center last year, but he simply couldn't snap in shotgun, so much so that he was ruining reps in practices and they demoted him. He seemingly worked on his snapping all offseason, and has been much better this year. He is currently the backup center, and he also has some guard versatility. I think he's in.

Keegan and McMahon have both shown promise, Johnson is the swing tackle, and the team isn't going to give up on Steen if he loses the starting RG battle to Becton. They'll probably go heavy along the O-line.

Edge defenders (5): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt

Others (4): Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson, Julian Okwara, Terrell Lewis

Patrick Johnson is my toughest cut. He has had a good camp, he made a huge play in the preseason game, and he's a popular locker room guy.

Interior defensive line (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

Others (3): P.J. Mustipher, Gabe Hall, Thomas Booker

The player I would watch out for here is Booker, who has a chance to crack the 53. He's quietly had a good camp.

Linebacker (5): Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Ben VanSumeren, Jeremiah Trotter

Others (2): Oren Burks, Brandon Smith

Smith was making a push to make the team, but an injury set him back. Burks still hasn't played a snap in training camp.

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe

Others (5): Eli Ricks, Zech McPhearson, Tyler Hall, Shon Stephens, Parry Nickerson

I'm torn on Ricks vs. Jobe. Ricks has better cover ability, but Jobe is the better special teamer. Ricks won't play unless there are a bunch of injuries, but Jobe can be a core special teams guy on almost every special teams unit.

If the team believes Ricks still has plenty of ceiling, then they should keep him. If they believe that his ceiling is limited, then keeping Jobe for his special teams chops is justifiable.

It's also possible they keep neither.

Safety (4): Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Avonte Maddox

Others (4): James Bradberry, Tristin McCollum, Mekhi Garner, Andre' Sam

I still believe Brown will be ready to come off the PUP list before cutdowns. If not though, that opens up an opportunity for Bradberry or McCollum to make the 53.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

Elliott was 17/18 on field goal attempts during camp before he missed two kicks against the Ravens.

