Eagles snap count analysis: Preseason Week 1 at Ravens

In their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles played 83 snaps on offense and just 49 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 44 snaps: Kenny Pickett

• 39 snaps: Tanner McKee

Analysis: Pickett started and dinked-and-dunked his way through the first half. He was 14/22 for 89 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT.

McKee went 6/16 for 39 yards, but didn't get much help from his receivers. Neither quarterback separated from the other in their battle for the QB2 job.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offensive starters got the night off, #AsExpected.

Running back

• 19 snaps each: Will Shipley, Tyrion Davis-Price, and Lew Nichols



• 15 snaps: Kendall Milton

• 11 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

Analysis: The above five guys combined for 140 rushing yards. I thought Davis-Price looked solid as a runner. He just can't catch, as we've seen throughout camp.

Shipley had a TD reception, but it was his pass protection on a blitz pickup that will encourage the Eagles' coaching staff. He has not looked great in pass pro so far in camp, and that play can be something to build on.

Wide receiver

• 42 snaps: Johnny Wilson



• 39 snaps: John Ross



• 38 snaps: Britain Covey



• 36 snaps: Joseph Ngata

• 31 snaps: Jacob Harris



• 23 snaps: Ainias Smith



• 9 snaps: Austin Watkins



• 4 snaps: Griffin Hebert



Analysis: The Eagles gave Wilson a lot of snaps to show what he could do. He had 1 catch on 3 targets for 7 yards. He had a chance to bring in a difficult grab on a high throw, but could not.

Covey had 4 catches on 4 targets for 25 yards, but his long reception was just 7 yards.

Ross had a chance to draw an easy pass interference call if he had come back through the defender on an underthrown ball down the field, but he just... didn't.

Ainias Smith had a rough night as a returner. He couldn't make anyone miss, and he fumbled. He did recently have surgery on his shin, so maybe he's an IR candidate? It's going to be hard to justify a spot on the 53-man roster, given the way his camp has gone and now this first preseason game.

The Eagles need to trade for a receiver.

Tight end

• 33 snaps: E.J. Jenkins



• 24 snaps: Kevin Foelsch



• 22 snaps: Albert Okwuegbunam



• 18 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



• 12 snaps: C.J. Uzomah



Analysis: Calcaterra had 2 catches on 2 targets for 14 yards. His preseason will probably be over after this game, as nobody else is close to challenging him for the TE2 job.

Nobody else stood out. Fans are going to be mad when a popular player on the back of the roster gets cut and the Eagles keep four tight ends

Offensive line

• 83 snaps: Darian Kinnard



• 44 snaps each: Trevor Keegan, Brett Toth, Fred Johnson

• 39 snaps each: Matt Hennessy, Max Scharping, Nick Gates, Dylan McMahon



• 36 snaps: Tyler Steen



• 8 snaps each: Mekhi Becton

Analysis: Becton started at RG over Steen. Technically, Steen started, too, at LG, but Becton being at the actual position up for grabs is more meaningful. Becton also came out after just one series, and Steen moved over to RG to take his place. I wonder if that camp battle is already decided.

Kinnard played the entire game. That's probably an indictment on undrafted rookie Anim Dankwah, who simply isn't ready to play. He's looked brutal in camp. He's a loooong-term project, if the Eagles will even bother.

I'll have to rewatch the game to give any sort of fair opinions on the rest of these guys.

Edge defenders

• 24 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 23 snaps: Nolan Smith



• 18 snaps: Patrick Johnson



• 12 snaps: Tarron Jackson



• 8 snaps each: Julian Okwara and Terrell Lewis



• 5 snaps: Bryce Huff

Analysis: Nolan Smith had a sack on a play in which he was unblocked. He also got pancaked by a backup tight end on a run play.

Hunt, a former safety at Cornell, showed some impressive athleticism on a play in which he dropped into coverage.

Patrick Johnson made the play of the preseason when he turned a tie into a win with his late-game strip sack.

Interior defensive line

• 28 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 26 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu



• 25 snaps: Thomas Booker



• 18 snaps: P.J. Mustipher



• 7 snaps: Gabe Hall



• 5 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 4 snaps: Jordan Davis, Milton Williams

Analysis: Carter, Davis, and Williams got one series. I would imagine Vic Fangio asked for that.

Hall, an undrafted rookie who was thought to be a draftable prospect, got just 7 snaps. That is an indication that he isn't making the team.

Linebacker

• 29 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.



• 19 snaps each: Nakobe Dean, Ben VanSumeren



• 14 snaps each: Devin White, Zack Baun

Analysis: Trotter had a good showing both on defense and on special teams. He might carve out a role as a rookie.

Dean made a couple plays as well. He had a good blitz that we didn't get to see because the telecast was showing Dave Spadaro interviewing Cam Jurgens. Dean also separated a receiver from the football in coverage.

White and Baun started and got two series each.

This is perhaps as low as the bar gets, but the Eagles' 2024 linebackers will be better than the 2023 linebackers.

Cornerback and safety

• 32 snaps: Tristin McCollum



• 25 snaps each: Kelee Ringo, James Bradberry



• 24 snaps: Quinyon Mitchell, Avonte Maddox



• 22 snaps: Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe

• 19 snaps: Andre' Sam



• 16 snaps: Tyler Hall



• 14 snaps: Isaiah Rodgers



• 5 snaps: Reed Blankenship



• 1 snap: Parry Nickerson



Analysis: With Darius Slay getting the night off, Rodgers and Ringo started. Rodgers came out earlier than Ringo, a sign that Rodgers is ahead of Ringo on the depth chart. Rodgers has also been getting the lion's share of first-team reps in practices lately. Ringo had a good night though, collecting three pass breakups.



Mitchell started in the slot, and had a nice pass breakup of his own while covering a quick slant. He has looked comfortable on the inside.

Maddox and Bradberry both played safety.

One of the standouts among the lesser-known guys was McCollum, who made a bunch of physical plays.

