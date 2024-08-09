Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Ravens preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles' and Baltimore Ravens' backups played a football game on Friday. We laughed, we cried, we're glad it's over. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.



1) The 'Keep Them Healthy' Award 👨‍⚕️: Howie Roseman

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' known offensive starters did not play, #AsExpected. On the one hand, the first-team offense has looked sharp through the first 10 practices of training camp, so that decision is certainly defensible. On the other hand, the offense didn't play at all in the preseason last season either and they came out flat Week 1 in New England.

Just win Week 1, I guess, and you won't hear any criticism about that decision, Eagles.

Conversely, the defensive starters played, with the following exceptions:

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (shoulder injury) Josh Sweat (preservation) Darius Slay (old) Brandon Graham (old)

I would guess Vic Fangio pushed for that.

2) The 'Clearly in the Lead' Award 🥇: Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton started at RG over Tyler Steen. Technically, Steen started, too, at LG, but Becton being at the actual position up for grabs is more meaningful. Becton also came out after just one series, and Steen moved over to RG to take his place.