More Sports:

December 10, 2022

Eagles activate CB Avonte Maddox from injured reserve

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Injuries Eagles
121022AvonteMaddox Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they have activated cornerback Avonte Maddox from injured reserved. Maddox had missed the previous four games with a hamstring injury. 

Josiah Scott filled in as the starting slot corner in Maddox's absence. While Scott was not a disastrous liability, the Commanders, Colts, Packers, and Titans did successfully attack him with their best receivers. A comparison of Maddox vs. Scott, via pro-football-reference.com:

 Eagles slot CBSnaps Receptions-Yards-TDs allowed QB rating 
Avonte Maddox 330 18-229-0 77.5 
Josiah Scott 296 12-178-3 107.9 


Maddox's return will bring some added stability to an Eagles secondary that has since lost Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to a lacerated kidney. Still, even if Maddox returns to the active roster, the Eagles would be wise to not put him back out on the field for extensive action prematurely. As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Giants are the fifth-most run-heavy team in the NFL, and they have an extremely depleted wide receiving corps.

A look at the other Eagles players of note on injured reserve, and when they are eligible to return:

• Eligible to return after the Week 14 Giants game: TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

• Eligible to return after the Week 16 Cowboys game: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sports Injuries Eagles Philadelphia Avonte Maddox

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - Live Casino - Dorinda Medley

Party with Dorinda on New Year’s Eve!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly's cold-case homicide victim, the 'Boy in the Box,' identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, police say
Boy Box Philly Zarelli

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Addiction

With 'tranq dope' afflicting more drug users, Philly steps up overdose response training and wound care
Xylazine Tranq Philadelphia Overdoses

Eagles

NFC East roundup: Eagles and Cowboys are NFC's top-two teams
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Intros-Week-6-NFL.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Orchestra, Academy of Music donate expansive historical archives to Penn
Philadelphia Orchestra Archives

Concerts

Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
Jill Scott Met Performances

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved