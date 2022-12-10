Eagles activate CB Avonte Maddox from injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they have activated cornerback Avonte Maddox from injured reserved. Maddox had missed the previous four games with a hamstring injury.

Josiah Scott filled in as the starting slot corner in Maddox's absence. While Scott was not a disastrous liability, the Commanders, Colts, Packers, and Titans did successfully attack him with their best receivers. A comparison of Maddox vs. Scott, via pro-football-reference.com:

Eagles slot CB Snaps Receptions-Yards-TDs allowed QB rating Avonte Maddox 330 18-229-0 77.5 Josiah Scott 296 12-178-3 107.9



Maddox's return will bring some added stability to an Eagles secondary that has since lost Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to a lacerated kidney. Still, even if Maddox returns to the active roster, the Eagles would be wise to not put him back out on the field for extensive action prematurely. As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Giants are the fifth-most run-heavy team in the NFL, and they have an extremely depleted wide receiving corps.

A look at the other Eagles players of note on injured reserve, and when they are eligible to return:

• Eligible to return after the Week 14 Giants game: TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

• Eligible to return after the Week 16 Cowboys game: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

