October 19, 2019

Eagles activate CB Jalen Mills from PUP

The starting cornerback hasn't played since last October while recovering from a foot injury.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
He's back.

As expected, the Philadelphia Eagles will get some much needed help at cornerback, as they have activated Jalen Mills from the PUP list to the active 53 man roster. 

Just like last season, the Eagles' cornerback position has been hit hard by injury:

  1. Jalen Mills: Missed 6 games
  2. Cre'Von LeBlanc: Missed 6 games
  3. Ronald Darby: Missed 3 games
  4. Avonte Maddox: Missed 2 games
  5. Sidney Jones: Missed 1 game

Mills injured his foot last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He was initially considered to be day to day, and his recovery instruments actually went in reverse order, as he went from a walking boot, to crutches, to a Roll-a-Bout.

Mills will likely play Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, 357 days after his initial injury. At least the play from the corners can't get much worse? Maybe?

Warranted or not, there will be finger wags.

