Eagles agree to terms with LB Shaq Leonard

Former Indianapolis Colts LB Shaquille Leonard has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Monday.

Leonard was a Colts second-round pick in 2018. In his rookie season, he led the NFL with 163 tackles, and also had 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 INTs, and 8 pass breakups on his way to earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-Pro honors. He was also an All-Pro in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In 2022, he had two surgeries on his back, and only played in 3 games. In 2023, Leonard was unhappy with his diminished role, and was released by the Colts. He made 65 tackles in 9 games, but was not the elite player he once was.

The Eagles are in desperate need of help at linebacker:

• Nakobe Dean is on IR.

• Zach Cunningham, who has been the Eagles' best linebacker so far this season, is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, and he missed the Eagles' matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.

• Nicholas Morrow got absolutely cooked in the passing game on Sunday against the 49ers.

Earlier this season, CB Bradley Roby and S Kevin Byard were ready to play very quickly after signing with the Eagles, so there's a decent chance that Leonard will be ready to play against the Cowboys next Sunday night in Dallas.

