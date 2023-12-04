More Sports:

December 04, 2023

Eagles agree to terms with LB Shaq Leonard

The Eagles are adding a much needed linebacker to a struggling defense.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Shaquille-Leonard-Eagles-Signing Jenna Watson/USA Today Sports

LB Shaquille Leonard celebrates not signing with the Eagles before they got wrecked by the 49ers.

Former Indianapolis Colts LB Shaquille Leonard has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Monday. 

Leonard was a Colts second-round pick in 2018. In his rookie season, he led the NFL with 163 tackles, and also had 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 INTs, and 8 pass breakups on his way to earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-Pro honors. He was also an All-Pro in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In 2022, he had two surgeries on his back, and only played in 3 games. In 2023, Leonard was unhappy with his diminished role, and was released by the Colts. He made 65 tackles in 9 games, but was not the elite player he once was.

The Eagles are in desperate need of help at linebacker:

• Nakobe Dean is on IR.

• Zach Cunningham, who has been the Eagles' best linebacker so far this season, is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, and he missed the Eagles' matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.

• Nicholas Morrow got absolutely cooked in the passing game on Sunday against the 49ers.

Earlier this season, CB Bradley Roby and S Kevin Byard were ready to play very quickly after signing with the Eagles, so there's a decent chance that Leonard will be ready to play against the Cowboys next Sunday night in Dallas.

