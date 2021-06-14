More Sports:

June 14, 2021

Eagles agree to terms with QB Nick Mullens

By Jimmy Kempski
061421NickMullens Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Former 49ers QB Nick Mullens

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens, who played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2020.

Mullens, 26, has a career record of 5-11 as a starter. In 2020, he went 2-6, which included a loss to the Eagles. On the season, he was 211 of 326 (64.7%) for 2,437 yards (7.5 YPA), with 12 TDs, 12 INTs, and a QB rating of 84.1.

The Eagles had a vacancy at their third quarterback spot after they waived undrafted free agent Jamie Newman, and it was clear that they were going to add somebody before training camp. 

Mullens will likely be the No. 3, but there's a reasonable enough argument that he's better than the current No. 2, Joe Flacco, at least at their respective stages of their careers. To be determined if the Eagles legitimately view Mullens as competition for Flacco's primary backup spot.

The assumption here is that this will be a veteran minimum contract, or something close to it. Then again, that was the general assumption with Flacco as well before we learned otherwise.

