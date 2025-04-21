Eagles announce four-year contract extension with C Cam Jurgens

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with C Cam Jurgens. According to several media reports, the four-year deal is worth $68 million, or $17 million per season. Jurgens is now signed through the 2029 season.

After playing just 35 snaps as a rookie in 2022 and then starting at RG in 2023, Jurgens took over at his natural spot at center in 2024 following Jason Kelce's retirement. Heading into the season, it was unanimously acknowledged that there was likely to be some kind of dropoff in play at center from Kelce to Jurgens, given that Kelce was one of the best centers of all-time. It was really only a matter of how much. Turns out, Jurgens was up to the task of replacing the legendary Kelce, as he earned a Pro Bowl nod in his first season as the Eagles' starting center.

Jurgens started all 16 meaningful regular season games, missing only the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 matchup against the Giants. At some point, he injured his back and was a gametime decision in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders. It was decided that he would not start, but would be active in case of an emergency. Landon Dickerson filled in at center, but when he got hurt Jurgens filled in and played almost the entire second half. Postgame, he very much looked like a guy who had a hurt back.

Jurgens is an elite athlete for a center, and he proved in the playoffs that he is also tough.

It was reported in February that Jurgens had back surgery following the Eagles' Super Bowl win to alleviate nerve pain. He is expected to recover in time for Eagles training camp in 2025.

After Jurgens' extension, the Eagles now have eight offensive starters under contract through at least the 2027 season.

Eagles contracts 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 QB Jalen Hurts ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ RB Saquon Barkley ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR A.J. Brown ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR DeVonta Smith ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR Jahan Dotson ✅ TE Dallas Goedert (for now) ✅ LT Jordan Mailata ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LG Landon Dickerson ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ C Cam Jurgens ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ RG Tyler Steen? ✅ ✅ RT Lane Johnson ✅ ✅ ✅



At $17 million per season, Jurgens is now the second-highest paid center in the NFL, behind only the Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.

