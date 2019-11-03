Eagles-Bears inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will be getting a slew of players back from injury this week, including DeSean Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Timmy Jernigan, and Darren Sproles. They also avoided missing Miles Sanders, who injured his shoulder last week against the Buffalo Bills. Are their injury fortunes turning around?

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears only have one guy on their injury report, but a couple of important players on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Bears' inactives, with analysis.

Injured guys

• LT Jason Peters: Peters is "week-to-week" with a knee injury. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard has filled in, and has gotten better each week he has played.

• LB Nigel Bradham: It'll be another week of Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and T.J. Edwards, while Bradham continues to recover from an ankle injury. Personally, I thought Gerry had a pretty good game last Sunday against the Bills.



Healthy scratches

• CB Sidney Jones: Jones went from "top 10 talent" to second-round pick to healthy scratch. This is not how the Eagles hoped his career would go.



• QB Nate Sudfeld: Sud is the No. 3 behind Josh McCown.

• DE Daeshon Hall: Smh.



• DE Shareef Miller: Miller is even further buried on the Eagles' depth chart at DE with the acquisition of Genard Avery.



• iOL Nate Herbig: Herbig has not yet been active for a game this season.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other



• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles didn't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. They have since moved Brandon Graham inside on those downs, with Josh Sweat (and maybe soon-to-be Genard Avery?) coming in at LDE.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway is the most recent addition to the Eagles' IR. The Birds added a pair of undrafted rookie free agents to their roster off of practice squads a week ago to replace Ridgeway and the ineffective Akeem Spence.



• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons. His shoulder wasn't getting better, so the Eagles shut him down for the season.



• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He was eligible to return to the active roster this week, but is not yet ready.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.



• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears only have one injured player among their inactives. That is an inconsequential linebacker in Isaiah Irving. The rest of their inactives are healthy scratches.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DT Akiem Hicks: Hicks made the Pro Bowl last year. In his three full seasons with the Bears, Hicks played in all 16 games, collecting 116 tackles (38 for loss), 23 sacks, 5 forced fumbles , 3 recoveries, and 7 batted passes. He suffered a gruesome elbow injury against Oakland, and went on IR.



• RG Kyle Long: Long was the Bears' starting RG, but after some early struggles he went on IR with a hip injury. In our five matchups to watch, we covered this more in-depth, but converted defensive lineman Rashaad Coward is likely to start at RG in Long's place.



