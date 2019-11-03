More Sports:

November 03, 2019

Eagles-Bears inactives, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nfl
110319SidneyJones Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports

Sidney Jones, healthy scratch.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be getting a slew of players back from injury this week, including DeSean Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Timmy Jernigan, and Darren Sproles. They also avoided missing Miles Sanders, who injured his shoulder last week against the Buffalo Bills. Are their injury fortunes turning around?

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears only have one guy on their injury report, but a couple of important players on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Bears' inactives, with analysis.

090418EaglesLogo

Injured guys

• LT Jason Peters: Peters is "week-to-week" with a knee injury. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard has filled in, and has gotten better each week he has played.

• LB Nigel Bradham: It'll be another week of Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and T.J. Edwards, while Bradham continues to recover from an ankle injury. Personally, I thought Gerry had a pretty good game last Sunday against the Bills.

Healthy scratches

CB Sidney Jones: Jones went from "top 10 talent" to second-round pick to healthy scratch. This is not how the Eagles hoped his career would go.

QB Nate Sudfeld: Sud is the No. 3 behind Josh McCown.

DE Daeshon Hall: Smh.

DE Shareef Miller: Miller is even further buried on the Eagles' depth chart at DE with the acquisition of Genard Avery.

 iOL Nate Herbig: Herbig has not yet been active for a game this season.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles didn't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. They have since moved Brandon Graham inside on those downs, with Josh Sweat (and maybe soon-to-be Genard Avery?) coming in at LDE.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway is the most recent addition to the Eagles' IR. The Birds added a pair of undrafted rookie free agents to their roster off of practice squads a week ago to replace Ridgeway and the ineffective Akeem Spence.

• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons. His shoulder wasn't getting better, so the Eagles shut him down for the season.

 CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He was eligible to return to the active roster this week, but is not yet ready.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.

• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

090618BearsLogo

The Bears only have one injured player among their inactives. That is an inconsequential linebacker in Isaiah Irving. The rest of their inactives are healthy scratches.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DT Akiem Hicks: Hicks made the Pro Bowl last year. In his three full seasons with the Bears, Hicks played in all 16 games, collecting 116 tackles (38 for loss), 23 sacks, 5 forced fumbles , 3 recoveries, and 7 batted passes. He suffered a gruesome elbow injury against Oakland, and went on IR.

• RG Kyle Long: Long was the Bears' starting RG, but after some early struggles he went on IR with a hip injury. In our five matchups to watch, we covered this more in-depth, but converted defensive lineman Rashaad Coward is likely to start at RG in Long's place.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nfl Philadelphia Eagles inactives

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 9 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Bears
Alshon-Jeffery-Khalil-Mack_110119_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 9 matchup vs. Bears
Jordan-Howard-Wentz-Eagles_110219_usat

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved