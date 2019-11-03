Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Bears

The 4-4 Philadelphia Eagles badly needed to get back in the win column last Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills, and they did. On Sunday, they'll face a similarly desperate team in the 3-4 Chicago Bears, who have lost three straight games.

As they almost always are, the Eagles head into this matchup with a much higher volume of injuries than their opponent. However, it should be noted that the Bears are missing starting RG Kyle Long and Pro Bowl DT Akiem Hicks, who are both on IR. The Eagles could also get a boost from the return of several players, most notably DeSean Jackson, who looks like he is going to play. You can find the full Eagles-Bears injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles must contain star edge rusher Khalil Mack. The term "game-wrecker" gets thrown around a little willy-nilly at times, but it absolutely applies to Mack. The Eagles would be smart to give rookie Andre Dillard some help against him. Defensively, the Eagles have gotten better production from their pass rush of late, and that needs to continue against Mitch Trubisky, who has been ineffective this season.

The Eagles are either 4.5- or 5-point favorites in this matchup, depending on where you look. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 9 picks here.

Super-early game, in London:

Texans "at" Jaguars

Early games:

Washington at Bills Vikings at Chiefs Jets at Dolphins Colts at Steelers Titans at Panthers

Later games:

Lions at Raiders Buccaneers at Seahawks Browns at Broncos Packers at Chargers

Sunday Night Football:

Patri*ts at Ravens

Monday Night Football:

Cowboys at Giants

Feel free to discuss the games below.