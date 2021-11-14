Eagles-Broncos inactives, with analysis

November 14, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles will face a Denver Broncos team that will be missing three offensive line starters, as well as a slew of other players on injured reserve. Here are the Eagles' and Broncos' inactives, with analysis.
There were no elevations this week, so the Eagles only have five inactives. None are noteworthy.
• RB Miles Sanders (IR): Sanders was carted off against the Raiders in the first game this season that Nick Sirianni appeared to prioritize the run game. Sanders' injury isn't season-ending. He'll likely be out for just a few weeks. The run game has been heavily featured in each of the two games that Sanders has missed.
• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.
• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 will be 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni was asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information was given.
• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.
The Broncos will be without three offensive line starters:
• LT Garett Bolles: Bolles is the only clearly above average starter on the Denver line. This is a big loss.
• OT Bobby Massie: Starting RT. The Broncos' offensive line will likely look like this:
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|Calvin Anderson
|Dalton Risner
|Lloyd Cushionberry
|Quinn Meinerz
|Cameron Fleming
Maybe the Eagles' defensive line will hit the quarterback more than zero times on Sunday.
• Edge Bradley Chubb (IR): Chubb is a former fifth overall pick. He had 7.5 sacks in 2020, but hasn't yet broken out the way Denver would have hoped. He's on IR with an ankle injury.
• RG Graham Glasgow (IR): Starting RG. Glasgow broke his ankle against the Cowboys. He's done for the season. Rookie Senior Bowl standout Quinn Meinerz will likely fill in at RG.
• WR KJ Hamler (IR): Hamler was a 2020 second-round pick out of Penn State. He's a slot receiver with blazing speed who had 30 catches for 381 yards and 3 TDs as a rookie. His season is over with a torn ACL.
• WR DaeSean Hamilton (NFI): 81 catches for 833 yards and 5 TDs from 2018-2020. He has a torn ACL.
• LB Alexander Johnson (IR): Johnson led the Broncos in 2020 with 124 tackles.
• LB Josey Jewell (IR): Jewell was second on the Broncos in 2020 with 112 tackles.
• LB Micah Kiser (IR): The Broncos signed Kiser off of the Rams' practice squad earlier this season. His absence is perhaps only noteworthy because Denver is already down a couple of linebackers. Kiser did have a monster game for the Rams against the Eagles in Philly last season.
• CB Bryce Callahan (IR): Callahan has played in 8 games this season, with 3 starts. He has 4 pass breakups and a sack.
• QB Drew Lock: Lock had a promising rookie season, followed by a bad second season, and now he's the backup quarterback.
• LB Justin Strnad: 9 games, 5 starts. Strnad has struggled when he has played.
• CB Michael Ojemudia: Ojemudia was a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. He played in all 16 games, starting 11, with 62 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and 4 forced fumbles as a rookie, He suffered a hamstring injury and hasn't played yet this season.
