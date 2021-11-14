More Sports:

November 14, 2021

Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Broncos, and other NFL action

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Cowboys-Falcons_111421_usat Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws on the run against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

The 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles are in the Mile High City to face the 5-4 Denver Broncos in the Brian Dawkins Bowl. The Birds will try to stave off irrelevancy and steal a road win in advance of the easy part of their schedule.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. EST. Barring any scheduling surprises going forward, the Eagles' seven remaining games this season will all be played at 1:00 p.m. EST. While you wait for the main event (if one would call this matchup that), check out our non-Eagles rooting guide for the earlier games here.

The Eagles will enter their matchup against Denver relatively healthy, at least in comparison to past seasons. The Broncos have a slew of players on injured reserve, and significant injuries along their offensive line and at linebacker. You can find the final Eagles-Broncos injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will try to avoid having a sixth quarterback join the "80 percent club," AKA quarterbacks who have completed at least 80 percent of their pass attempts against the Eagles' defense. If they're going to do that, they must get pressure on Teddy Bridgewater against Denver's depleted offensive line.

The Eagles are 3-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 10 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Denver Eagles open thread

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 10 matchup against Broncos
Jalen_Hurts_11_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Honor those who served, and remember why
Limited - Pusillo Veterans Day

Government

In response to growing concerns, Philly releases map of asbestos removal projects in schools
SDP City Controller

Women's Health

Drug used to prevent preterm birth may increase cancer risk in offspring, study suggests
Risk of preterm birth

Television

Trailer for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promises mayhem for Dee
Always Sunny Trailer 15

Entertainment

Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend
Six Flags Holiday Experience

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved