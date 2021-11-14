Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Broncos, and other NFL action

The 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles are in the Mile High City to face the 5-4 Denver Broncos in the Brian Dawkins Bowl. The Birds will try to stave off irrelevancy and steal a road win in advance of the easy part of their schedule.



Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. EST. Barring any scheduling surprises going forward, the Eagles' seven remaining games this season will all be played at 1:00 p.m. EST. While you wait for the main event (if one would call this matchup that), check out our non-Eagles rooting guide for the earlier games here.

The Eagles will enter their matchup against Denver relatively healthy, at least in comparison to past seasons. The Broncos have a slew of players on injured reserve, and significant injuries along their offensive line and at linebacker. You can find the final Eagles-Broncos injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will try to avoid having a sixth quarterback join the "80 percent club," AKA quarterbacks who have completed at least 80 percent of their pass attempts against the Eagles' defense. If they're going to do that, they must get pressure on Teddy Bridgewater against Denver's depleted offensive line.



The Eagles are 3-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 10 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

