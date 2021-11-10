November 10, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have a few new injuries this week, with CB Avonte Maddox, CB Darius Slay, S Rodney McLeod, DE Josh Sweat, and WR DeVonta Smith all joining the list. The Denver Broncos have a slew of guys on injured reserve.
Here is the Eagles-Broncos injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.
Wednesday's report:
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|DT Fletcher Cox
|Rest
|DNP
|DT Javon Hargrave
|Shoulder
|DNP
|CB Avonte Maddox
|Knee
|DNP
|S Rodney McLeod
|Neck
|DNP
|CB Darius Slay
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DE Josh Sweat
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|Ankle
|Limited
|OT Lane Johnson
|Rest
|Limited
|C Jason Kelce
|Rest
|Limited
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Elbow
|Limited
• RB Miles Sanders (IR): Sanders was carted off against the Raiders in the first game this season that Nick Sirianni appeared to prioritize the run game. Sanders' injury isn't season-ending. He'll likely be out for just a few weeks. The run game has been heavily featured in each of the two games that Sanders has missed.
• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.
• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 will be 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni was asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information was given.
• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.
We'll update with the Broncos' injuries when they are made available.
• Edge Bradley Chubb (IR): Chubb is a former fifth overall pick. He had 7.5 sacks in 2020, but hasn't yet broken out the way Denver would have hoped. He's on IR with an ankle injury.
• RG Graham Glasgow (IR): Starting RG. Glasgow broke his ankle against the Cowboys. He's done for the season. Rookie Senior Bowl standout Quinn Meinerz will likely fill in at RG.
• WR KJ Hamler (IR): Hamler was a 2020 second-round pick out of Penn State. He's a slot corner with blazing speed who had 30 catches for 381 yards and 3 TDs as a rookie. His season is over with a torn ACL.
• WR DaeSean Hamilton (NFI): 81 catches for 833 yards and 5 TDs from 2018-2020. He has a torn ACL.
• LB Alexander Johnson (IR): Johnson led the Broncos in 2020 with 124 tackles.
• LB Josey Jewell (IR): Jewell was second on the Broncos in 2020 with 112 tackles.
• LB Micah Kiser (IR): The Broncos signed Kiser off of the Rams' practice squad earlier this season. His absence is perhaps only noteworthy because Denver is already down a couple of linebackers. Kiser did have a monster game for the Rams against the Eagles in Philly last season.
• CB Bryce Callahan (IR): Callahan has played in 8 games this season, with 3 starts. He has 4 pass breakups and a sack.
• QB Drew Lock: Lock had a promising rookie season, followed by a bad second season, and now he's the backup quarterback.
• LB Justin Strnad: 9 games, 5 starts. Strnad has struggled when he has played.
• CB Michael Ojemudia: Ojemudia was a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. He played in all 16 games, starting 11, with 62 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and 4 forced fumbles as a rookie, He suffered a hamstring injury and hasn't played yet this season.
