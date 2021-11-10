The Philadelphia Eagles have a few new injuries this week, with CB Avonte Maddox, CB Darius Slay, S Rodney McLeod, DE Josh Sweat, and WR DeVonta Smith all joining the list. The Denver Broncos have a slew of guys on injured reserve.

Here is the Eagles-Broncos injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DT Fletcher Cox Rest DNP DT Javon Hargrave Shoulder DNP CB Avonte Maddox Knee DNP S Rodney McLeod Neck DNP CB Darius Slay Hamstring DNP DE Josh Sweat Concussion DNP WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Ankle Limited OT Lane Johnson Rest Limited C Jason Kelce Rest Limited WR DeVonta Smith Elbow Limited

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RB Miles Sanders (IR): Sanders was carted off against the Raiders in the first game this season that Nick Sirianni appeared to prioritize the run game. Sanders' injury isn't season-ending. He'll likely be out for just a few weeks. The run game has been heavily featured in each of the two games that Sanders has missed.



• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 will be 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni was asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information was given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.





We'll update with the Broncos' injuries when they are made available.