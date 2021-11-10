More Sports:

November 10, 2021

Eagles-Broncos injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
111021DeVontaSmith Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

WR DeVonta Smith is a new addition to the Eagles' injury report.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a few new injuries this week, with CB Avonte Maddox, CB Darius Slay, S Rodney McLeod, DE Josh Sweat, and WR DeVonta Smith all joining the list. The Denver Broncos have a slew of guys on injured reserve.

Here is the Eagles-Broncos injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses.

051020EaglesLogo2020

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
DT Fletcher Cox Rest DNP    
 DT Javon HargraveShoulder DNP    
 CB Avonte MaddoxKnee DNP    
 S Rodney McLeodNeck DNP    
 CB Darius SlayHamstring DNP    
 DE Josh SweatConcussion DNP    
 WR J.J. Arcega-WhitesideAnkle Limited    
 OT Lane JohnsonRest Limited    
 C Jason KelceRest Limited    
 WR DeVonta SmithElbow Limited    

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RB Miles Sanders (IR): Sanders was carted off against the Raiders in the first game this season that Nick Sirianni appeared to prioritize the run game. Sanders' injury isn't season-ending. He'll likely be out for just a few weeks. The run game has been heavily featured in each of the two games that Sanders has missed.

DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. 

RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 will be 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni was asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information was given.

LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

010321BroncosLogo2020

We'll update with the Broncos' injuries when they are made available.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

Edge Bradley Chubb (IR): Chubb is a former fifth overall pick. He had 7.5 sacks in 2020, but hasn't yet broken out the way Denver would have hoped. He's on IR with an ankle injury.

RG Graham Glasgow (IR): Starting RG. Glasgow broke his ankle against the Cowboys. He's done for the season. Rookie Senior Bowl standout Quinn Meinerz will likely fill in at RG.

WR KJ Hamler (IR): Hamler was a 2020 second-round pick out of Penn State. He's a slot corner with blazing speed who had 30 catches for 381 yards and 3 TDs as a rookie. His season is over with a torn ACL.

WR DaeSean Hamilton (NFI): 81 catches for 833 yards and 5 TDs from 2018-2020. He has a torn ACL.

LB Alexander Johnson (IR): Johnson led the Broncos in 2020 with 124 tackles.

LB Josey Jewell (IR): Jewell was second on the Broncos in 2020 with 112 tackles.

LB Micah Kiser (IR): The Broncos signed Kiser off of the Rams' practice squad earlier this season. His absence is perhaps only noteworthy because Denver is already down a couple of linebackers. Kiser did have a monster game for the Rams against the Eagles in Philly last season.

CB Bryce Callahan (IR): Callahan has played in 8 games this season, with 3 starts. He has 4 pass breakups and a sack.

Players on Reserve/COVID-19

QB Drew Lock: Lock had a promising rookie season, followed by a bad second season, and now he's the backup quarterback.

LB Justin Strnad: 9 games, 5 starts. Strnad has struggled when he has played.

CB Michael Ojemudia: Ojemudia was a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. He played in all 16 games, starting 11, with 62 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and 4 forced fumbles as a rookie, He suffered a hamstring injury and hasn't played yet this season.

