Week 10 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Broncos

On Sunday, the Eagles will head into Denver looking to avoid being swept by the AFC West this season. And while that may sound like a terrible thing, that division is actually one of the better in football, with every team currently over .500.

Of course, that may be helped by the fact that each of those teams gets to play four games against the lowly NFC East, which features just one team over .500 (the Cowboys). But that's also counteracted by the fact that they play four against the AFC North, another division with all four teams currently over .500 on the season.

None of that really matters for Sunday's game, as the Eagles simply need a win. They've looked better the last few weeks, but just have a win over the lowly Lions to show for it. Eventually, they're going to need to start producing some results. The good news is, their new run-heavy style of attack should actually keep them in games, rather than garbage time points simply giving the impression that the Birds were in the game. That — and five matchups left against the NFC East, including four against Washington and New York — will certainly help.

But first, a date with Denver.

For the ninth time in 10 weeks, Philly enters the game as an underdog, getting 2.5 points from the 5-4 Broncos. Given that Mile High is actually one of the few stadiums that offers a real, tangible home-field advantage due to the altitude, it's interesting not to see the Broncos giving even more points, especially on the heels of their big win over Dallas last Sunday.

As we do every week, we've rounded up a slew of predictions from both the local and national media to get a feeling for how the experts see this Eagles vs. Broncos matchup playing out — including a few against the spread. Let's dive right in...

• PhillyVoice: Once again we can't seem to come to an agreement on how we see Sunday playing out. Three of our writers are taking the Broncos while two are picking the Eagles. Here's more form Evan Macy, who sees a 24-20 win for Philly...

I picked against the Eagles last week at home against a team that is probably similar in skill level to the Broncos (in the Chargers). So why would I pick them to win, away from home against another AFC West team this week? Well, what I saw at the Linc last weekend may have resulted in a loss in the ledger but it was one of the more reassuring performances I have seen in a while. The offense appears to be turning a corner with Nick Sirianni starting to figure out how to handle his personnel. The run-pass mix has been very good and the playbook is showing off Jalen Hurts' strengths. And while Denver's defense is better than the Chargers' D, the Broncos offense is worse, and I think the Birds' defense will do enough to keep them in this game. I see Philly winning this time, putting it all together and keeping the Broncos from doing too much with the football.

• Inquirer.com: All three of their Eagles beat writers are taking the Broncos, including EJ Smith, who sees Denver winning by a score of 27-21.