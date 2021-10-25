Eagles 'if the season ended today' 2022 draft pick tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles are a bad football team. After seven weeks of the 2021 NFL season, they're 2-5, they're 3.5 games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and only two teams — the Detroit Lions and New York Giants — are behind them in wildcard seeding.

And so, perhaps a little earlier than anticipated, it's time to start tracking where the Eagles' picks will land in the 2022 NFL Draft, if the season ended today (it doesn't). Because, I mean, we need something to occupy our football rooting interests while the team is bad, right?

As a reminder, the Eagles own the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick unconditionally. They also own the Indianapolis Colts' second-round pick in 2022, which can become a first-round pick if Carson Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or 70 percent of the snaps, plus a Colts playoff appearance.

Here is where the Eagles' picks would land if the season ended today, via Tankathon:

Round Overall How acquired 1 2 From Miami 1 6 Eagles' own pick 1 13 From Indianapolis 2 40 Eagles' own pick 3 71 Eagles' own pick 4 TBD Eagles' own pick 5 TBD Eagles' own pick 5 TBD From Washington 5 TBD From Cardinals 6 TBD From Colts



As you can see, the Eagles would have three picks in the top 13, and four in the top 40. You're welcome for this important service.

