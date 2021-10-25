More Sports:

October 25, 2021

Eagles 'if the season ended today' 2022 draft pick tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
102421HowieRoseman Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman is in a position to add premium talent to the Eagles' bad roster, mainly because he assembled a bad roster in the first place.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a bad football team. After seven weeks of the 2021 NFL season, they're 2-5, they're 3.5 games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and only two teams — the Detroit Lions and New York Giants — are behind them in wildcard seeding.

And so, perhaps a little earlier than anticipated, it's time to start tracking where the Eagles' picks will land in the 2022 NFL Draft, if the season ended today (it doesn't). Because, I mean, we need something to occupy our football rooting interests while the team is bad, right?

As a reminder, the Eagles own the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick unconditionally. They also own the Indianapolis Colts' second-round pick in 2022, which can become a first-round pick if Carson Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or 70 percent of the snaps, plus a Colts playoff appearance.

Here is where the Eagles' picks would land if the season ended today, via Tankathon:

 RoundOverall How acquired 
 1From Miami 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 113 From Indianapolis 
 240 Eagles' own pick 
 371 Eagles' own pick 
 4TBD Eagles' own pick 
 5TBD Eagles' own pick 
 5TBD From Washington 
 5TBD From Cardinals 
 6TBD From Colts 


As you can see, the Eagles would have three picks in the top 13, and four in the top 40. You're welcome for this important service.

