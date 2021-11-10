An Eagles fans' guide to Denver for those traveling to see the Broncos game

The Eagles are headed out of town for Week 10, where they’ll face off against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, Nov. 14.

They’ll play at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, and both Broncos and Birds fans alike are expected to show out, with their first game together since 2017.

Kickoff is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m., Eastern. The Eagles lost last weekend to the Los Angeles Chargers, and stand at 3-6 overall this season. The Broncos, on a two-game winning streak, are hoping to continue.



If you’re taking the trip out to Denver for the game, here is a guide to everything you need to know before starting your weekend.

Denver eases COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated people

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to be tested before coming to Denver and do not need to self-quarantine. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, fully vaccinated travelers are at a lower risk for contracting or spreading infection, but are still recommended to follow travel protocols, like masking, for the duration of their flight.

Non-essential travel is not recommended for those who are unvaccinated, and masking is required in most indoor public spaces for those who are not fully vaccinated.

At Empower Field, those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask or face covering, and those who are unvaccinated are strongly recommended to wear a mask while in the stadium, according to their website.

Empower Field at Mile High is now largely contactless in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19, which includes being cash-free, with cash-to-card machines available at each floor of the stadium. All of the restrooms are also touchless, and hand sanitizing stations have been installed all around the stadium.

Check out the forecast for the weekend, especially game day

This weekend is looking pretty mild in Denver, with mostly sunny skies. Here’s the forecast for travelers:

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 54 degrees. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high of 65 degrees. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny for game day with a high of 61 degrees.

Tailgating is encouraged, with commonsense limits

Organizers at the stadium do encourage tailgating, but ask that all fans read their guidelines before arriving.

All tailgating must be done either directly in front of or behind your vehicle, and those arriving early for tailgating are encouraged to park along the perimeter of the parking lot, closer to grassy areas.

Cars should not be blocking driving lanes, pedestrian access, or disabled access points. Saving parking spots is not permitted, and if fans want to tailgate with friends, all parties must arrive together. Glass bottles, kegs, and open-flame fires are not permitted. Unauthorized vehicles, like scooters and Go-karts, are also not allowed.

There are some Birds-friendly bars, too

If you’re looking for some pre- or post-game fun with fellow Eagles fans, there are a few spots around the Denver area that are sure to be packed with people.

Larimer Beer Hall, located at 2012 Larimer St., is arguably the most popular spot in Denver for Eagles fans. Originally a Penn State bar, there’s now always a place in Denver playing the Eagles on Sundays. The bar will open one hour before the game on Sunday.

Another bar is Ashbury Provisions, located at 2043 S University Blvd. The bar, which is operating with limited hours, is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, plus every Eagles game.

Lastly, The Celtic on Market is an Irish pub and sports betting spot within walking distance of the stadium. An official partner with Fanduel Sportsbook, the bar will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on game day.

Non-sports events happening across the city

If you’re looking for something else to do through the weekend, the Denver area has plenty to offer.

There are also some seasonally festive events going on this weekend, like the 16th Street Mall Holiday Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Also, The Art Garage Family Fall Festival is also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. While much of Philly’s fall-themed activities are coming to an end to make way for the holidays, you can get some last-minute fall festivities in at the Art Garage, which is located at 6100 E 23rd Avenue.

Marijuana is legal, with strict limits

While Denver's laws about recreational marijuana use are more progressive than Philly's, there are a few important things out-of-towners should know before they go out. For one, retail marijuana use is only permitted in certain private places, and cannot be used out on the street.





Instead, visitors are encouraged to check with an establishment about their policies before use. Certain restaurants in Denver have a marijuana license, just not those who also have a liquor license.





No matter what your game plan is, Denver seems ready for Birds fans to infiltrate.