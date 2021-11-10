Will Smith shares how his father's passing motivated him to write his new memoir

Will Smith can officially add author to his critically-acclaimed resume after the actor and rapper's new memoir, "Will," officially hit bookshelves Tuesday.

During an appearance Tuesday night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Smith talked about how terrifying it was to write his first book.

"I bled on [the book] man," Smith told Fallon. "In Philly, we call that putting your business in the street."

"Will" chronicles Smith's journey from West Philly rapper to Hollywood television and movie star. The memoir also focuses on his family life, including Smith's complicated relationship with his late father.

Smith's father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., died from cancer in 2016. Smith wrote in his memoir that he witnessed his father physically assault his mother and described his dad as a "violent alcoholic." Smith even admitted to at one point wanting to kill his dad for what he did to his mom.

Smith, 53, said that his father's passing allowed him to finally confront difficult things from his childhood that he previously never talked about.

"[My father's death] was a big part of getting the freedom to talk about it," Smith told Fallon. "Somehow, after he passed, I got free. There were things I just never would've talked about from my childhood while he was alive. My father was the greatest man I've ever known, but he also had some issues. He was really a double-edged sword. Those experiences didn't fit into the narrative of Will Smith. After he passed, I guess I felt like I had suffered enough in my life that I could give advice. It feels like you can't give advice until you've earned it. I just felt like I was in a place in my life where I had reflected enough and I had healed enough things and experienced enough things that I felt that it would have some value of what I was saying."

"The amount of reflection on my life, and even in the process of writing, it's really great to actually have to go back through and look at your life and there are so many things that we all have that we refuse to look at," Smith continued.

Smith said that it was "liberating" to "just put down the character and to be able to go out into the world and just live authentically as you are."

Smith also shared that it was "the worst thing ever" when he told his mom, who worked for the School District of Philadelphia's board of education, that he wasn't going to college. But he said his decision to bypass college worked out soon after when The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff won the first Grammy Award for best rap performance for "Parents Just Don't Understand" in 1989.

Smith also told Fallon that it was "a beautiful feeling" when heard his rap group's first hit "Girls Ain't Nothing but Trouble" on the radio for the first time.

Smith is currently on a book tour promoting "Will." The promotional circuit kicked off Monday in Smith's hometown at The Met Philadelphia.

But a new memoir isn't the only thing Smith is touting this month. His latest film, "King Richard," debuts Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Smith stars in the movie as Richard Williams, the father of professional tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. The biopic tells the story of the Williams' sisters journey from Compton, California to becoming two of the greatest tennis players of all-time, with their father Richard serving as a driving force for their success.

This won't be Smith's first time portraying a living person in a motion picture. Films like "Muhammad Ali," "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "Concussion" feature Smith playing characters who were alive at the time of production.

"It is terrifying when you play a real person that is still alive and you know that they're going to see it," Smith told Fallon.

However, Smith may have been even more terrified when it came to hearing what the Williams' sisters thought about the film.

"Venus and Serena were really excited about the possibility and they said that they would potentially be executive producers and they would walk us through the whole process, but they were gonna withhold whether or not they'd put their names on the film until they saw it," Smith told Fallon. "So then I get the call that Venus and Serena are walking into the theater to see the film, and it's the worst two hours. Because you spent so much time creating these things, and there's literally only one audience."

Fortunately for Smith, both women loved the movie and cried the entire time watching it, the actor said.

Smith also said that portraying Richard Williams in the film gave him a different perspective on the man who trained his daughters from a young age before they went on to win a combined 30 Grand Slam titles in their careers.

"What was really interesting to me is that we all feel like we have a picture of Richard Williams and it's the classic overbearing father hammering his children," Smith told Fallon. "But sitting with Venus and Serena and their sisters and their mother, it was completely the opposite. He was a loving, caring, doting father. Venus referred to it as the 'Jedi mind trick' that he had somehow made it so they would have to ask him, 'Please Daddy, can we play tennis?' Their punishment would be that they couldn't play tennis when they got in trouble."

"He aligned with what they wanted for themselves more than demanding what he wanted for them," Smith continued. "It was a real lesson for me as a parent, recognizing that you want to be in alignment with your kids versus forcing and pushing and demanding and telling them what to do. It was a beautiful family story."