Eagles-Browns Week 6 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed eight players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they were all full participants in practice on Friday, and all ready to play. The Browns listed 20 players on their last injury report, which included some of their best players.

Here are the Eagles' and Browns' inactives, with analysis.

Jack Driscoll was elevated from the practice squad for this game, and Parris Campbell was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Tanner McKee will be the emergency quarterback, as usual. • CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles have plenty of depth in their secondary, and Ricks hasn't played any snaps yet in the regular defense. • OL Darrian Kinnard: The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, and Driscoll. • OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. • C Nick Gates: Driscoll played C for the Dolphins all summer, and got reps there in practice this week.

• DT Byron Young: The Eagles claimed Young off of waivers after 53-man cutdowns. He has been on the inactive list every week so far.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Sydney Brown (PUP): After missing all of training camp and the first four games of the season after tearing an ACL in January against the Giants, Brown's 21-day window to return was opened on Tuesday, however he was not yet added to the active roster.



• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.



• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.



• WR Ainias Smith (IR): After a shaky camp that finished mildly promisingly, Smith conveniently suffered an ankle injury that allowed the Eagles to IR him while also being able to keep him on their roster. His 21-day window for return was opened on Tuesday.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. He is out a projected 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the emergency quarterback.



• C Ethan Pocic: Pocic is the Browns' starting center. Undersized backup Nick Harris (listed at 6'1, 293) will likely start in Pocic's absence. The Browns will also be without All-Pro RG Wyatt Teller, who is on injured reserve (more on him below). Zak Zinter will likely start in place of Teller.

• S Grant Delpit: The Browns will be without their top three safeties in Delpit, Juan Thornhill (who is on IR), and Ronnie Hickman. The starters will likely be 34-year-old Rodney McLeod, and D'Anthony Bell.



• S Ronnie Hickman: As noted above.

• LB Jordan Hicks: The former Eagle starts for the Browns. 19 tackles and 1 sack in 4 games this season.



• DT Quinton Jefferson: Rotational DT. 6 tackles and a sack in 5 games this season.



• WR Jamari Thrash: Deep bench guy.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RB Nick Chubb: Chubb has had two surgeries on his knee since last September, and he began Browns training camp on the active PUP list. There is an argument to be made that before his injury, Chubb was the best running back in the NFL, particularly as a pure runner, as he has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his six NFL seasons. That's a pretty rare feat.

Chubb returned to practice a week ago, but was not elevated to the Browns' 53-man roster ahead of this matchup against the Eagles.

• RG Wyatt Teller: Teller is a two-time All-Pro who has also made three Pro Bowls. He went on IR with a knee injury after the Browns' loss to the Giants Week 3. He will not play against the Eagles.

• S Juan Thornhill: Thornhill is in his sixth NFL season, the first four of which were with the Chiefs. He is a starting safety who went on injured reserve with a calf injury after Week 1.



• DT Maurice Hurst: Hurst began the season as a starting DT, but he went on IR after Week 1 with a hip injury.



• DE Alex Wright: Wright is a rotational lineman who has 9 tackles and 1 sack this season. He went on IR last week with a triceps injury.



• LB Tony Fields: Fields plays in some of the Browns' sub-packages. He went on injured reserve after Week 1 with an ankle injury.



• LB Mohamoud Diabate: Depth LB. Diabate went on IR after Week 1 with a hip injury.



• WR David Bell: Bell is a depth receiver. He had 3 catches on 3 targets for 27 yards Week 1 against the Cowboys. His season is over with a dislocated hip.



• OT James Hudson: Hudson is a backup OT who has appeared in 49 games for the Browns, with 17 starts. He played in four games (three starts) this season, mostly at LT in place of Jedrick Wills. He was placed on injured reserve last week with a shoulder injury. Wills has since returned to the starting lineup.



• OT Hakeem Adeniji: Adeniji has appeared in 43 games, with 15 starts, with the Bengals and Vikings. He went on IR during training camp. Backup OT.



• C Luke Wypler: Backup iOL.

