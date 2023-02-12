Bryan Cranston predicts Eagles Super Bowl win on NFL Network

As the clock ticks slowly to 6:30 p.m. for Eagles fans, there's a ton of Super Bowl pregame coverage everywhere. On the "NFL Gameday" program on NFL Network, former "Breaking Bad" co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul joined the show to talk some football.

The conversation steered toward Super Bowl LVII predictions.

As "E-A-G-L-E-S" chants rang out behind them out in Glendale, Arizona, Paul made a pick that is sure to anger Birds fans.



"Today I'm going for the Chiefs," Paul said. He later said the duo have a $20 wager on the game.

"Whoever loses has to streak the field," Paul went on to joke.

"20 bucks and you have to get naked!"

Cranston, conversely, is on the Eagles. He doesn't seem too concerned with Patrick Mahomes.

"Mahomes is the most important player in the most important position in all of sports, but I don't think it's going to be enough," said Cranston, who portrayed the iconic Walter White in "Breaking Bad." "I think the d-line and the o-line of Philly is so strong and I think they're going to come after him so hard, push him out of the pocket, make him run. The high-ankle sprain is going to play a factor."

You heard it here first from Heisenberg himself. It's going to be an Eagles win with strong play in the trenches.

