Live updates/open thread, Week 15: Eagles at Cardinals

The 4-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles limp into Arizona to play the Cardinals, as they try to stay alive in the NFC East. In early action on Sunday, the division-leading Football Team has been losing all day to the Seahawks (Update: They lost).

The Eagles have slew of starters missing on their offensive line and in their secondary, the latter of which isn't especially ideal against a quality receiving corps led by DeAndre Hopkins. You can find the full Eagles-Cardinals injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles have to keep their run game momentum going against a Cardinals defense missing a pair of 335-pound run stuffers. If they can run the ball effectively, they can keep the Cardinals' offense off the field, shorten the game, and perhaps have the outcome decided by a handful of plays.

The Eagles are 6.5-point dogs, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 15 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

