More Sports:

March 06, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030619HowieRoseman Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

What are you up to, Howie?

The NFL is preparing for the start of free agency next week, and the Philadelphia Eagles have been busy, re-signing some of their own and clearing cap space through contract restructures.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Why are the Eagles clearing all this space? What players make sense for the Eagles to target in free agency? What are the Eagles' biggest offseason needs, and which positions are more likely to be filled in the draft, as opposed to free agency?

MORE: Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0 | Report: Eagles restructure Lane Johnson's contract to free up more salary cap space | Eagles trade rumors: A look at Michael Bennett and Duke Johnson

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Universities

Rider University dean resigns position over school’s Chick-fil-A controversy
103015_RiderU

Television

Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence
The Bachelor Colton Underwood

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's crunch-time heroics are essential to Sixers' playoff dreams
030519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved