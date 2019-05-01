More Sports:

May 01, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles added some weapons for for Carson Wentz, not pictured above.

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles added five new draftees, as well as a bunch of undrafted free agents. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Was this an effective draft for the Eagles? Is it concerning that they have only made 10 picks in the last two drafts? What roles will each of the Eagles' newly acquired players have as rookies? Did the other NFC East teams do anything of note?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

