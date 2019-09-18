More Sports:

September 18, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
It's another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

For the third straight season, the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 1-1 start. Also for the third straight season, they are very banged up.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest concerns coming out of Week 2? The biggest reasons for encouragement? How serious are their various injuries, and can they overcome them? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Lions, and how can the Eagles attempt to exploit them?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



Jimmy Kempski
