Live now: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bad loss to the Tennessee Titans, in which they had an opportunity to close out the game on all sort of occasions, but couldn't get the job done. They'll now have to face a desperate Minnesota Vikings team that was embarrassed in Philadelphia nine months ago.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will Carson Wentz build on his solid performance of a week ago? Can the defense stop giving up big plays? What, if any, changes are the Eagles going to make at corner and/or safety?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:





