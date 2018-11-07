More Sports:

November 07, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Philadelphia Eagles Game Fans Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philly fans snap pictures of Jimmy Kempski conducting his weekly Eagles chat.

It's Dallas week! And as usual, the stakes are high. The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to go 2-0 in the division, and potentially draw even in the NFC East with the Washington Redskins. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are in full on desperation mode, as a loss on Sunday would all but end their season.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue their positive momentum? How will the acquisition of Golden Tate help the offense? When are some of the Eagles' injured players going to return? What are some of the key matchups against Dallas?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

MORE: Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch | Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 10 | Al Morganti: Bye week treated Eagles well — and now they're poised for a second-half run

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Al Morganti: Bye week treated Eagles well — and now they're poised for a second-half run
110618_Carson-Wentz-pass_usat

Election 2018

Three suburban Philly women headed to U.S. House
11062018_scanlon_dean_houlahan

Fitness

This playlist will get you through your last training runs before the Philly Marathon
Carroll - Running in Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 10
110618DougPederson

Election 2018

It's possible every Philly ward exceeded 2014's voter turnout, according to one tracker
Carroll - Midterm Elections

Food & Drink

Fork serving afternoon tea this holiday season
Afternoon tea at Fork

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.