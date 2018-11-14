More Sports:

November 14, 2018

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Yep, the Eagles sure are underdogs again, but not quite as lovable this year.

With another really bad loss in the rear view mirror, the should-be-desperate Philadelphia Eagles will head to New Orleans to face the Saints, who are arguably the best team in the NFL at the moment.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is this season over, or can the Eagles still claw their way back into NFC East contention? How is the line against the Saints only 7.5 points? Where has it all gone wrong?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
