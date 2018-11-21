More Sports:

November 21, 2018

LIVE: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112118DougPederson Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Doug Pederson reminds his players that not reading Jimmy Kempski's Eagles chats will lead to 48-7 blowouts.

With yet another awful loss in the rear view mirror, the train wreck Philadelphia Eagles will face the New York Giants, a team that they own, but also a team that is playing better than them at the moment. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is this season over, or can the Eagles still claw their way back into NFC East contention? Where has this season gone wrong? What are the Eagles' biggest offseason needs, and who are some players who make sense for them in the 2019 NFL Draft?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here


Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's latest move puts scrutiny all on him, not the Sixers
102318-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Holiday

A 27-foot, glowing present to light up Christmas Village at LOVE Park
Light up present at Christmas Village

Prevention

The CDC issues an E.coli outbreak warning for romaine lettuce (again)
romaine-lettuce-recall-pexels

Opinion

Al Morganti: Welcome to the new NFL, where the Eagles don't appear to belong
112018_Chiefs-Rams_usat

Business

Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts will make $2.39 million this Thanksgiving
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Holiday

Elton John stars in tearjerker Christmas ad from John Lewis
Elton John

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.