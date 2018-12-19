More Sports:

December 19, 2018

LIVE: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans have renewed hope after a huge win in Los Angeles last Sunday.

We are in the home stretch of the 2018 regular season, and the Philadelphia Eagles have a legitimate chance to get into the playoffs as a wildcard team, and still a remote chance of winning the division.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the matchups to watch against the Texans? What do the Eagles need to have happen around the league for them to get into the playoffs? Can they run the table, after an unlikely-but-impressive win over the Rams?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:


Jimmy Kempski
