Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

After three straight Philadelphia Eagles losses, the third of which was to the lowly Miami Dolphins, the Birds finally got back in the win column against a familiar foe in the New York Giants.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Picking up a win felt good to see for the fans, but is it fool's gold? Will the Eagles pick up another win against the hapless Washington team this Sunday, and even if they do, do they have enough to beat the Dallas Cowboys the following week? How big are the injuries to Lane Johnson and Alshon Jeffery, both in short-term and long-term?



Beginning at 2:00 p.m. today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:





