August 02, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
An Eagles assistant coach tries to tickle Dallas Goedert after making a reception.

The Philadelphia Eagles are through their first week of training camp practices, after kicking off their first practice last Thursday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who looks good? Who doesn't? Will the Eagles continue to add players between now and the start of the season? What roles will the Eagles' rookies play this season? Which players are primed for breakout seasons?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:


Jimmy Kempski
