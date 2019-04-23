More Sports:

April 23, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
With the 17th overall pick acquired for Odell Beckham, the Giants select... this kid.

The 2019 NFL Draft is just two days away, and the Philadelphia Eagles have currently have 7 picks. With a Carson Wentz contract extension looming on the horizon, the Eagles need to hit on as many picks as possible, because good players on rookie contracts are like gold in the NFL.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are their biggest remaining positional needs for the draft? What prospects make sense for the Eagles in the draft? Will they trade back, or stay put? If they stay put, what are the best options for them at pick No. 25?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:


© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved