Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board

When personnel chief Joe Douglas and GM Howie Roseman are finished putting together the Philadelphia Eagles' draft board, it will include almost 200 players for the Birds to choose from on draft weekend.

Here, we'll put together our own smaller draft board, based on scheme fit, team needs, personal preference, and things we've heard, listed by round. As the draft progresses on Thursday and continues through the weekend, we'll cross off players as they come off the board, as we've done over the last few years.

As a disclaimer, (a) draft boards don't actually look like what we've laid out below, and (b) the Eagles will almost certainly draft multiple players that we missed below, as they do every year. As of Monday morning, we have noted 109 players below, but will continue to add to it up until the draft. Bookmark, please.

Pipe dream Ed Oliver, DT, Houston



• Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: For a DT, Oliver is short and light, with short arms and small hands. He has to make up for that with athleticism, and he does. He is an incredibly quick and disruptive interior rusher who could create all sorts of problems for opposing interior offensive lines playing next to Fletcher Cox. It was previously believed that Oliver might slip into the teens. That now feels unlikely. If he did fall to, say, pick 13 or so, the Eagles would have good reason to try to go up and get him, but the cost would be high.

Trade-up options Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State





• Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Wilkins' primary position is at defensive tackle, but he also has extensive experience playing on the edge at defensive end. Typically, it's defensive ends who can kick inside to defensive tackle, not the other way around, making Wilkins a unique talent. Wilkins is an athletic, disruptive interior player with some nice versatility who would fit nicely in the Eagles' scheme.



• Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: Taylor is a mauler in the run game, and good in pass protection, but with room to grow. He also has LT/RT versatility, though his experience at LT is minimal. He is a sure-fire first rounder, possibly even a top-10 pick, which makes it interesting that the Eagles brought him in for one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits. If he fell to a spot anywhere near 25, the Eagles would have to be interested, if for no other reason than a value play. Taylor could start at guard in the short term, with the idea that he would eventually kick out to tackle at some point, almost like Shawn Andrews back in the day. And if he just stays at guard, fine.

• Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Sweat is a long and lean athletic freak of nature who had good production in college, impressed at the Senior Bowl, and then absolutely destroyed the Combine. There is no question about his ability, but there are rumors that he could be drafted later than expected because of some character concerns.

Round 1 Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma Cody Ford, OG/OT, Oklahoma Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson Brian Burns, DE, Florida State Garrett Bradbury, OG/C, North Carolina State Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame



• Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Ferrell has good size for a 4-3 defensive end at the NFL level. While he played on a loaded Clemson defensive line, he still created his own pressure. In addition to being a a good pass rusher, Ferrell plays hard and is also a good run defender, much like Derek Barnett when he came out in 2017.



• Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Brown is very small at 5'9, 166, but he is lightning fast, and he makes plays. He gets separation on deep balls, and makes defenders miss after the catch on shorter throws. Brown also displayed inside-outside versatility at Oklahoma, which could make him a replacement for Nelson Agholor in the slot in 2020, and eventually DeSean Jackson on the outside.



• Cody Ford, OG/OT, Oklahoma: Ford is a likely first-round pick who played LG at Oklahoma initially, but moved to RT in 2018. The Eagles will value that versatility. In my view, Ford can be a great guard in the NFL. He moves defenders off the line of scrimmage against their will, and he has enough athleticism to have played on the edge in Oklahoma's spread offense. He would bolster the Eagles' already sturdy offensive line by filling in for Brooks in the short term, and playing LG long-term, with Isaac Seumalo transitioning from an average starter into a great reserve who can play all five positions.

• Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Williams will likely be long gone by the time the Eagles pick, but he makes sense as a guard early in his career, with a chance to succeed Jason Peters at left tackle.

• Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: In 2017, the Eagles were willing to draft a player in Sidney Jones in the second round who they knew would not help them that season. Jones was thought of by many as a top 15 type of talent, but after he tore his Achilles at his pro day, he fell out of the first round. In 2019, there's a top 10 talent (arguably top 5) in Simmons who tore his ACL while training for the draft in February. He is a great player, but he'll need a redshirt season before he helps you, and he is perhaps best known for a video showing him punching a woman repeatedly when he was in high school. Are you looking for immediate impact? If so, Simmons won't help. Are you looking for a player who will looked at as one of the best from his class in 10 years? If so, maybe Simmons is the answer.



• Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Lawrence is an enormous run-stuffing specialist, with upside as a pass rusher. At the next level, at a minimum, Lawrence will draw double teams because he'll be able to push the pocket against most interior linemen. That will free up one-on-one opportunities for his defensive line teammates. Against the run, he's an immovable body who clogs up the middle of the line. The question with a guy like Lawrence is whether or not a run-stuffing specialist is worth taking in the first round. If the Eagles believe he can also be disruptive in the passing game, then yes, he is. It's also worth noting that even if Lawrence never becomes a pass rushing difference-maker, the Eagles are in a division with Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

• Brian Burns, DE, Florida State: Burns' game is all about speed around the edge. He has been productive since his freshman season in 2016, when he had 8.5 sacks. In 2018, Burns has 52 tackles (15.5 for loss), 10 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. As a pass rusher, he is as explosive as any in the country, with a great get-off at the snap and closing speed to get to the QB. At a minimum, he should be able to contribute instantly on obvious passing downs. The concern with Burns is his weight (he's 6'5, 249), where he will be giving up at least 50 pounds to every NFL offensive tackle he faces. Teams will have to decide if he can hold up against the run, and how much it even matters if he struggles in that area. But clearly, he has the ability to cause disruption, which is by far the most important thing.

• Garrett Bradbury, OG/C, North Carolina State: Bradbury will be a first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after winning the Rimington Trophy (nation's top center), impressing at the Senior Bowl, and then killing it at the Combine. Bradbury enrolled at NC State as a tight end, but he moved to guard, and eventually landed at center. Bradbury has outstanding athleticism, but is also powerful enough to handle the big-bodied nose tackle types that Kelce struggled with earlier in his career, even if undersized. If he isn't gone by the time the Eagles pick, they'd have to consider him.

• Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan: Gary is a big, athletic, versatile defensive lineman who played inside, outside, left side, and right side in Michigan's defense. While Gary's physical ability is obvious, it did not translate to production, and he had a paltry 9.5 sacks over three years, which is a legitimate concern for a sure-fire first-round pick. Still, if he's available at pick 25, Gary's physical traits could be hard to pass up.

• Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: Jacobs is a physical, fast runner who dishes out punishment, flashes versatility as a receiver out of the backfield, makes impressive blocks, and is a good kick returner. Jacobs didn't get as much playing time as Bama backs in recent years, because their offense was so ridiculously loaded. However, the lack of production can also almost be looked at as a good thing, in that he'll be a 21-year old prospect with very low mileage.

• Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Tillery is a long and lean interior lineman with impressive quickness and intriguing physical traits. He is something of a raw prospect, even though he played at Notre Dame for four seasons. If the Eagles think they can unlock his potential, he could be in play as something of an off-the-radar first round pick option.



Round 2 Dalton Risner, OT/OG/C, Kansas State Greedy Williams, CB, LSU Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State Byron Murphy, CB, Washington A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida Elgton Jenkins, OT/OG/C, Mississippi State Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia Taylor Rapp, S, Washington Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia Darnell Savage, S, Maryland Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech Amani Hooker, S, Iowa Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina Michael Deiter, OT/OG/C, Wisconsin Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State Chris Lindstrom, C, Boston College Connor McGovern, OG, Penn State



• Dalton Risner, OT/OG/C, Kansas State: Risner has offensive line versatility that Doug Pederson and the Eagles love. As a redshirt freshman in 2015, Risner started 13 games at center. In his sophomore season, Risner moved to right tackle, where he has started since. He is a player similar to Isaac Seumalo, in that he can play all five spots along the offensive line. Many believe his future at the next level is at center or guard. Others believe it is at offensive tackle. With Jason Peters almost certainly heading into his final season and Jason Kelce confirming that's he's essentially year-to-year going forward in the NFL, Risner would give the Eagles a future starter along the offensive line, wherever he may be needed.

• Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Williams is a natural athlete with good speed (4.37) and height (6'2, 185). He also has good ball skills, and experience playing on the inside and outside. The biggest knock on him is his penchant for making business decisions in the run game. He'll likely go Round 1, but isn't such a clean prospect that he'd be a no-brainer should he fall to 25. The Eagles shouldn't have interest until Round 2.



• Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State: Abram is a player who has commonly been given to the Eagles in the first round of mock drafts. I don't see much in the way of separation between him and some of the other safeties below who can be had in Round 2. I do like Abram's game, and what really stands out is that he is a very tough, confident, physical player who looks to deliver big shots whenever given the opportunity. Unfortunately, what highlight reels don't show are the missed tackles as a result of trying to deliver the knockout blow, and Abram has plenty of those. For example, cfbfilmroom.com had him down for 12 missed tackles in 2017, though he did clean clean that up a bit in 2018 (when he had 5). Abram's potential fit in the Eagles' defense would be interesting. In the short term, you'd want to get him on the field immediately, I'd imagine, which would mean a shift to heavy utilization of three-safety sets. But again, the value in Round 1 just isn't there for me.

• Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Murphy possesses inside-outside versatility, which the Eagles value, as well as outstanding ball skills. In just 20 career games at UW, Murphy had six picks and 20 pass breakups. Those are impressive numbers. On the downside, if you're taking a corner in the first round, you'd like to see good athletic/size measurables, and Murphy doesn't have them. Murphy was a popular pick for the Eagles in mock drafts. As far as the Eagles taking a corner in the first round, if there were a corner who somehow fell far further than he should and is truly the best player available, then sure, maybe you ignore the fact you already have six corners and just take the stud player. Murphy is good, but I don't think he's that. If he's there in Round 2, by all means, go get him.

• A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: Brown is a receiver whose game best translates to the slot at the pro level. He put up big numbers over the last two seasons at Ole Miss, topping 1,250 yards in each of the last two seasons. At 6'0, 226, Brown has a thick body type, and while he doesn't have elite speed (though he did have a solid showing at the Combine), he breaks tackles and gets yards after the catch. Brown reminds me a lot of a more gifted Golden Tate, for his competitiveness and unwillingness to go down once he has the ball in his hands. If the Eagles liked Tate, they'll love Brown.



• Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida: Gardner-Johnson played the "Star" position in the Florida defense, which the follow video describes as "a nickel corner on steroids," who toggles back and forth between corner, safety, and linebacker. That is a role similar to that of Jenkins in the Eagles' defense, and Gardner-Johnson is very logical successor.



• Elgton Jenkins, C/OG/OT, Mississippi State: Like Isaac Seumalo, Jenkins is rare lineman capable of playing every spot along the offensive line, though his best positions in the pros will be at guard and center. In his first three seasons at MSU, Jenkins appeared in 36 career games, with 21 starts. He started 13 games at center, five at left tackle, two at left guard and one at right tackle. In 2018 as a senior, he was once again the starting center. Jenkins is a well-rounded blocker both in the run game and passing game, and is thought to be very intelligent.

• Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia: As we note here constantly, Jim Schwartz likes his safeties to have cornerback experience in their backgrounds, and that's true of Thornhill, who moved to safety as a senior at Virginia. Thornhill was also a very productive player in college, which is something the Eagles seem to be prioritizing over the last three drafts. He also lit up the Combine, vaulting himself into a position to be taken early on Day 2.

• Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: Rapp is an all-around good player who tackles well, makes plays on the football, and can move around from one position to the next. In watching highlight reels of him, what stood out to me is his ability as a pass rusher. He's dipping and bending around the edge like a polished defensive end, which tells me he cares about being as good as he can be in every facet of the game. Rapp is just a really good, invested football player with the versatility to handle a lot of different assignments, which is obviously something that Jim Schwartz has repeatedly said he values in his defense.



• Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: According to cfbfilmroom.com, Baker allowed just nine completions and one TD on 34 targets in 2017. He had three interceptions. He 2018, he allowed 10 completions and no TDs on 27 targets, and two interceptions. Baker is also a very good tackler. In 2017, he had 44 tackles, and only had four missed tackles, a good ratio for a corner. In 2018, he had 40 tackles and no missed tackles, again, according to cfbfilmroom.com. Baker is a competitive player that Jim Schwartz will surely like. However, he's on the smaller side, and he ran a below average 4.52 at the Combine.

• Darnell Savage, S, Maryland: Like Thornhill above, Savage is a highly athletic safety, as he ran a blistering 4.36 at the Combine. Savage is also thought to have a high football IQ, toughness, and ball-hawking skills. The downsize is that he's a smaller safety, which will turn a number of teams off, but doesn't seem to bother Schwartz. Savage's skill set reminds me a little of Avonte Maddox. He could fill a role similar to that of Malcolm Jenkins, as something of a field general capable of playing safety and slot corner.



• Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State: Howard got a lot of buzz at the Senior Bowl this year, as most felt that he more than held his own against big-name, big-school pass rushers. He is an athletic project, and likely wouldn't help much early on. That makes him something of another Jordan Mailata, but with a cost of a more valuable resource. You can think of Howard one of two ways, if you think he's a project, as I do. The Eagles are either smart to load up on potential future starters to maximize their chances of hitting on one at an extremely important position, or they're simply drafting a redundant player, similar to Mailata.

• Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State: Sanders' 2018 season was his first as the lead back for PSU, as he sat behind Saquon Barkley for a couple years. In his lone season as "the guy" at Penn State, Sanders ran for 1,274 yards and nine TDs on 220 carries. While it's not fair to compare Sanders to an elite player like Barkley, it's noteworthy that Sanders' career yards per carry (6.0) were better than Barkley's (5.7), though obviously, Barkley was the focus of opposing defensive game plans every week, and Sanders was not. Sanders has good feet, change of direction, and balance. He has a knack for picking his way through traffic, while also running with some power, and he had an outstanding Combine. On the downside, he had just 32 career receptions at PSU.

• Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: Adderley has cornerback in his background, which will no doubt appeal to Jim Schwartz. Also, while Adderley comes from a smaller program, the Eagles have had success dipping into that pool, as evidenced by their successful selections of Carson Wentz and Dallas Goedert.



• Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: Jones is a very light interior defensive line prospect who is forced to win with quickness. Unfortunately, while Ed Oliver above put some size concerns to bed by destroying the Combine with an extremely athletic showing, Jones did not. When you watch him in games, Jones has a quick first step and was a penetrating force with Ohio State in 2018, collecting 8.5 sacks. In the Eagles' scheme, which favors up-field disruption, he could be a good fit.



• Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech: Ferguson has 45 sacks over his collegiate career, an FBS record. In 2018, he had 17.5 sacks, which led the nation. He is also regarded as a good run defender, and his tackle for loss numbers (67.5 in four seasons) back that up. Ferguson did not participate at the Combine because he was convicted of battery during his freshman year in college, and his pro day workout numbers did not impress. Still, the production is difficult to overlook, and Ferguson should be a starter at the next level.



• Amani Hooker, S, Iowa: Hooker played a similar version at Iowa that Gardner-Johnson (above) played at Florida, in that he played some slot corner, safety, and linebacker. In that sense, once again, he would an eventual replacement for Jenkins. In 2018, Hooker had four picks and seven pass breakups.



• Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M: McCoy played almost his entire college career at center, with only a couple starts at guard. He faced excellent defensive line competition, playing star-studded defensive lines like Alabama, Mississippi State, Clemson, and Auburn. The Eagles will need a center to eventually take over for Jason Kelce, and like Bradbury above, McCoy can do some athletic things in the run game, while also holding up against power from more massive defensive tackles. The Eagles would likely feel more comfortable using a premium pick, however, on a player who has also played a little more at guard as well, which is where he would be needed short-term.



• N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Harry was reportedly one of the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft visits, which is interesting, considering that he possesses a lot of the same traits as Alshon Jeffery, who became expensive this season, and will continue to be pricey in 2020 and 2021 as well. Harry has been productive the last two seasons. In 2017, he had 82 catches for 1,182 yards and eight TDs. In 2018, he had 73 catches for 1088 yards and 9 TDs. If they were to draft a guy like Harry, let the speculation begin.

• Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis: Henderson is a home run threat every time he touches the ball, as he averaged 8.9 (!) yards per carry in each of the last two seasons. As an added bonus, Henderson is a good receiver out of the backfield, as he had 63 catches and a 12.0 YPC average in three years at Memphis.

• Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina: Throughout his college career, Samuel was more potential than production, as his college stats weren't particularly impressive. Unfortunately for Samuel, in 2015, he missed seven games with a soft tissue injury, and he missed 10 games in 2017 with a broken leg, so there are durability concerns. But the talent is there. Samuel is a sure-handed receiver with a thick build who breaks tackles and gets yards after the catch. He is also a good kick returner, which the Eagles still need.

• Michael Deiter, OT/OG/C, Wisconsin: Deiter possesses the type of offensive line versatility that the Eagles love. In 2015 as a freshman, Deiter started seven games at LG and six at C. In 2016, he started four games at LG and 10 at C. In 2017, he started all 14 games at LT. In 2018, he moved back to LG and made the Second-Team AP All-American List. Deiter's primary position in the pros will likely be at guard, but he would give the Eagles a valuable piece they can fill in at multiple spots along the line when the need arises.

• Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama: As a freshman in 2016, Wilson's impact was mainly felt on special teams, where he produced a lot of big hits on kick coverage. When he got his chance to start in 2017, he responded by intercepting four passes. In 2018, he had two picks, and was an enforcer at times (but a shaky tackler at other times) in the middle of Bama's imposing defense. At one point, Wilson was thought of as a potential first round pick. Somewhere along the line, his stock fell, as many have concerns about his ability to read and react. I believe his ability in coverage alone should get him drafted in the second round.



• Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame: Love's biggest strength, by far, is his ability to get hands on the football. In 2017, he had a highly impressive 20 pass breakups. In 2018, he had 16. He also has three career return touchdowns (two on INTs, one on a fumble recovery). However, while a confident player (Jim Schwartz alert), he doesn't have ideal speed (4.54), and he's not a particularly physical player.

• Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Thompson is a tall safety with excellent range and good ball skills. While he's not a thumper, he is very good in coverage, and would make sense for the Eagles in the McLeod role as a single-high safety.



• Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State: Butler is a 6'5 monster with obvious red zone ability who can also make plays down the field, as evidenced by his 22.0 yards per catch average in 2018. He also displays impressive body control for his size, and tested better than anticipated at the Combine. He is a very intriguing height-weight-speed prospect, and one many think is worthy of a first-round pick. However, his hands and route-running are concerns that will likely cause him to be drafted on Day 2.

• Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: Speed. And he returns kicks.

• Chris Lindstrom, C, Boston College: Lindstrom is an athletic interior offensive lineman, who had a good showing at the NFL Combine. While he could display a little more nasty in his game and he's not going to win with pure strength, Lindstrom makes up for it with excellent technique, balance, and quickness. His home in the NFL could be at center. I think he's more of a second- or third-rounder, as opposed to the first-round buzz he has gotten.



• Connor McGovern, OG/C, Penn State: McGovern has been a starter along the PSU OL since he was a freshman. He played both guard spots initially, then played center for a year and a half, and finished up his career as the starting right guard. McGovern is a powerful run blocker, but needs improvement in pass protection. He would make sense as the added lineman in the Eagles' jumbo sets, with the potential to develop into a starter, most likely at guard.

Round 3 Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State Joe Jackson, DE, Miami Zach Allen, DE/DT, Boston College Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston L.J. Collier, DE, TCU David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State Damien Harris, RB, Alabama Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State Trysten Hill, DT, UCF Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt



• Max Scharping, OT, Northen Illinois: Scharping has experience playing both tackle spots on Northern Illinois' line, as well as a little bit of guard. The Eagles will value his versatility. According to wrex.com, "he allowed just eight quarterback pressures on 469 pass blocking chances in 2018 and has surrendered just one sack over the past three seasons." With Halapoulivaati Vaitai heading into a contract year in 2019, Scharping would make sense as a player who could step into his role in the short term, with a chance to develop into a starter down the line.

• Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M: In 2018, Williams was third in the nation in rushing yards. He is short, but well built, a little like Darren Sproles. He is also a good receiver out of the backfield, as Texas A&M moved him around the formation to create mismatches. Add in that he's also competent in pass protection, and the Eagles should have interest.



• Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State: One of the more fun running backs to watch from this class is Hill, who is a smaller, shifty runner who makes guys miss. Despite his small size, Hill has carried 632 times for Oklahoma State over the last three years, and has put up good numbers. However, one area where his production is deficient is in the receiving game, as he had just 49 catches for 304 yards (6.2 YPC) and one TD in his college career. He is also susceptible to getting steamrolled in pass protection. Ideally, you would prefer a 5'10, 198 pound back to have ability as a receiver, or at least in pass protection, so that they can be used on third down. Hill still has to prove he can do both of those things to become a more complete back in the NFL. As in, Hill would still be an intriguing complementary speed guy to the powerful Jordan Howard.

• Joe Jackson, DE, Miami: Jackson was an immediate force as soon as he got to Miami, as he had 7.5 sacks his freshman season. He finished his three-year career at Miami with 22.5 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss. At 6'4, 275, with plenty of power, he won't get pushed around as a rookie in the NFL, and his relentless style of play would fit well in a rotational role in the Eagles' defense. He's a guy who can play DE on base downs, and be an interior rusher on obvious passing downs, somewhat like Michael Bennett. I believe Jackson is one of the more underrated defensive ends in this class.



• Zach Allen, DE/DT, Boston College: At 6'4, 281 pounds, Allen isn't going to be mistaken for a speed rusher like Von Miller, but he offers inside-outside versatility and has the ability to push the pocket with his sheer strength. Over the last three seasons, he has 40.5 tackles for loss (good) and 16.5 sacks (meh). With the Eagles needing depth both at DE and DT, Allen is a player who makes sense in their rotational front.



• Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston: At 6'2, 208, with a 4.4 40, Johnson is a height-weight-speed freak. However, he's raw. Johnson was a receiver his first two seasons at Houston, but flipped over to corner for his last two. As such, he is thought of as an inconsistent player, but one with a high ceiling. For the Eagles' purposes, Johnson makes sense as a developmental prospect. In the meantime, before he carves out a role in the regular defense, Johnson is thought of as a very good player on special teams. Most analysts have Johnson as a Day 3 prospect. I'll respectfully disagree. 6'2 corners with 4.4 speed don't often get past Round 3.

• L.J. Collier, DE, TCU: Collier is a short-but-bulky defensive end prospect with some pretty uninspiring athletic measurables. His stats also won't get you excited, as he had 14.5 sacks over the last three seasons, with a season high of 6. However, he is thought of as a very good run defender, and a tough player. Personally, if I'm shopping for defense end talent, I want my starters to be explosive impact players. I don't think Collier is that, but he can be a good rotational player.

• David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State: Montgomery isn't an explosive, speedy runner, but he runs hard and breaks a lot of tackles. The lack of consistent big plays and a crappy offensive line have led to a low yards per carry average over his college career. Montgomery is also a threat out of the backfield as a receiver, as he had 71 career catches.



• Damien Harris, RB, Alabama: Harris is a well-rounded back with decent size who can catch the football and pass protect. In that sense, he's a "three-down back," though not a particularly explosive one. He is a no-nonsense, one-cut, north-south runner who doesn't possess great long speed but good acceleration and gets up to top speed quickly. He is also a coordinated runner with good balance. In that sense, he reminds me a little of Kareem Hunt, but perhaps without the same level of receiving ability.



• Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple: Armstead is a between-the-tackles banger who has good speed and hits the hole hard. On the downside, he only had 29 receptions over his four-year career, and just 8 in 2018.



• Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State: Harmon is a local kid (Palmyra, NJ), who has been productive over his three seasons at NC State, topping 1000 yards in each of the last two. While he ran a disappointing 4.6 at the Combine, Harmon has good size (6'2, 221), he can make plays down the field, and he possesses the ability to turn shorter catches into longer gains with his YAC skills.



• Trysten Hill, DT, UCF: Hill is an interesting, talented prospect, but there are character concerns that teams investigated during the pre-draft process. The Eagles reportedly brought Hill in for a pre-draft visit to learn more about what happened at UCF. On the field, Hill is a disruptive one-gapping DT who would fit the Eagles' scheme.



• Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt: The appeal with Williams is obviously his size, at 6'4, 211, and it's notable that Cory Undlin went to Vanderbilt's pro day. Williams, Isaiah Johnson (above), and Amani Oruwaiye (below) are all corners who are 6'2 or taller that the Eagles have looked at during the pre-draft process. That is a trend. Williams ran a 4.64 at the Combine, so his speed is an issue. By comparison, Rasul Douglas ran a 4.59, and he had eight INTs his final season at WVU vs. four for Williams. That said, like Douglas, Williams is a good tackler and is capable of making big plays on the football. Williams faced a bunch of wide receivers who will be drafted next week, so there will be no concerns about his level of competition. In my view, Williams is a lesser version of Douglas who could be over-drafted. I think he should go on Day 3, but will go sooner.

Round 4 Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo Sheldrick Redwine, S, Miami Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida Kris Boyd, CB, Texas Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri Andy Isabella, WR, UMass Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion Maxx Crosby, DE, Eastern Michigan Ross Pierschbacher, OG/C, Alabama Dru Samia, OG/OT, Oklahoma David Sills, WR, West Virginia Devin Singletary, RB, FAU Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo



• Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo: In 2017, Johnson was sixth in the nation with 1,356 receiving yards, and third in TDs with 14. The five players ahead of him in receiving yards a season ago all got selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. Impressively, Johnson put up the above numbers despite playing with three different quarterbacks that each had at least 57 pass attempts. In 2018, he had 57 catches for 1,011 yards and 11 TDs. Johnson is an all-around receiver with good size, decent speed, contested catch traits, and the ability to break tackles and get yards after the catch.

• Sheldrick Redwine, S, Miami: Redwine was a corner at Miami for two seasons before he moved to safety. He has good man-coverage ability against tight ends, he is a good blitzer, and he is a physical run defender. He also had a very good showing at the Combine. Redwine is the type of confident player that Schwartz should love.



• Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame: Williams missed the first four games of Notre Dame's season due to an unofficial suspension that Notre Dame won't confirm. The Eagles will surely have Big Dom check out that situation, and determine if he's a significant character risk or not. After his return on the field, Williams has had a good season, rushing 158 times for 995 yards (6.3 YPC) and 12 TDs. Williams has good mix of athleticism and power, but is thought of as kind of a mess in pass protection.

• Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State: Oruwariye fits the profile of a bigger corner that the Eagles have brought in under Schwartz, similar to Douglas and Daryl Worley. Like Douglas, he also had good ball skills in college, as he had seven INTs and 18 pass breakups the last two seasons at Penn State. Oruwariye had a solid Combine, and could possibly sneak into the third round of the draft. If he lasts until Round 4, that would be good value.



• Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon: Jelks is a long-and-lean defensive end from Oregon's 3-4 scheme that required him to play a lot of 2-gap responsibility. Remember those 3-4, 2-gap days in Philly? You'd probably prefer to forget. In the NFL, Jelks projects to 4-3 defensive end, where teams can better utilize his explosiveness. While his 3-4 background won't help his college stats (he has just 15.5 sacks in 4 seasons), his time being misused at Oregon will serve him well in the NFL as a run stopper.



• Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida: Joseph needs a lot of coaching, but his athleticism is obvious when you watch him play. His strength is in the passing game, in coverage. I'm not sure how much he helps you in Year 1, but he's a high floor, low ceiling player worth a shot on Day 3.



• Kris Boyd, CB, Texas: In 2017, Boyd had 15 pass breakups. In 2018, he had 15 once again. My conclusion -- he gets his hands on a lot of footballs, which is good. On the downside, he had some pretty bad games in 2018, playing against high-octane offenses. However, he runs a 4.45 40, he has a thicker build for a corner, at 5'11, 201, and he's a good tackler who will lay the occasional big hit. I kinda like him more as a safety prospect in Jim Schwartz's defense.



• Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri: Hall is deep threat with good size at 6'2, 201 who has averaged more than 20 yards per catch over his career. He is thought of as a one-trick player, though obviously that one trick is a pretty good one. In the NFL, he'll have to develop his game to be effective, however, he would have the time to grow in an Eagles offense that wouldn't need him immediately.

• Andy Isabella, WR, UMass: Isabella is a track star who ran a 4.31 at the Combine. At UMass last season, he was very productive, catching 102 passes for 1,698 yards and 13 TDs. With Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson working the perimeter, a player with Isabella's speed could present difficult matchups for slower slot corners. He'd be yet another dynamic weapon in an already loaded passing game, if the Patriots don't get him first.

• Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion: Ximines had good numbers at Old Dominion, posting 32.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, and 11 forced fumbles the last four years. Of course, a lot of that damage was done against some lower-level right tackle tomato cans. Still, he possesses athleticism as an up-field rusher. On the downside, he is thought to need significant work against the run. As far as his fit with the Eagles, Ximines would be a sub-package rusher until he could prove he can hold up against the run. Many see him as a Day 2 pick. I see him more as a developmental prospect with some nice upside, but also a low floor.

• Maxx Crosby, DE, Eastern Michigan: Crosby absolutely tore up the Combine, but one of the things that you notice when watching him play is his lack of muscle definition. Opposing offensive tackles are going to line up against him and will be licking their chops in the run game. With a year or two of NFL weight training under his belt, Crosby could develop into a more complete player, but his ability to stop the run will be in question until then. For now, he's just a sub-package pass rush specialist prospect worth taking a flyer on early on Day 3.

• Ross Pierschbacher, OG/C, Alabama: Pierschbacher has been a starter on Bama's offensive line since he was a freshman in 2015, who had 57 starts over his college career. In his first three seasons, Pierschbacher got experience starting at both guard spots, before taking over at center in 2018. In case you haven't noticed by now, I'm projecting the Eagles to have interest in versatile offensive linemen.



• Dru Samia, OG/OT, Oklahoma: Samia is a tough, competitive player with some nice athletic attributes who will likely be a guard in the pros, but he does have extensive experience at Oklahoma at RG and RT. At 305 pounds, he's a little undersized, but makes up for it with his athleticism, even if he didn't test well at the Combine. His ability as a pulling guard and a guy who can work to the second level is obvious. The biggest concern would be powerful defenders getting a push against him on bull rushes.

• David Sills, WR, West Virginia: Sills is a touchdown machine, as he had 18 of them in 2017 and 15 of them in 2018. Watch any highlight film of him, and it's clear to see that he's good in the red zone. The Eagles showed they value red zone abilities when they drafted a No. 2 TE in Dallas Goedert with their first pick in 2018.



• Devin Singletary, RB, FAU: In three seasons at FAU, Singletary ran for 66 TDs (32 in 2017!) and over 4,000 yards. Obviously, those numbers are nuts. However, Singletary is small, and he had a bad Combine. The Eagles got burned by a highly productive, undersized running back who didn't test well at the Combine recently when they drafted Donnel Pumphrey in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As a result, the Eagles should have concerns with Singletary, though it's worth noting that Singletary isn't Pumphrey, as he breaks an extraordinarily high number of tackles.



• Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia: Hardman was a forgotten player on Georgia's offense at times, but he possesses many of the traits the Eagles could use at wide receiver. He's a fast vertical threat, he returns kicks and punts, and Georgia uses him on jet sweeps. The Eagles don't have any long-term options at returner. Hardman could be that, plus a gadget-type threat with speed in the regular offense. Oh, and he ran a 4.33 at the Combine.

• Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson: Bryant is sort of the forgotten man on Clemson's loaded defensive front. In 2017, he had 50 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 2 forced fumbles. In 2018, has once again had 8.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss. Bryant has good blend of size and athleticism, but you don't see much in the way of polish as a pass rusher, and there are concerns about him in the run game. He'll need to develop moves and improve technique at the next level. It's also fair to wonder if he benefited from the presence of so many soon-to-be professional defensive line teammates.



• Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo: Jackson has imposing size at 6'7, 249, he has a big arm (but can also throw with touch), and some nice athleticism. However, he's raw prospect with accuracy issues, a long delivery, and shaky feet. As a true developmental prospect, Jackson has the size the Eagles covet to go along with an appealing skill set. Selfishly speaking, he'd be a fun player to watch in training camp.

Round 5 Jachai Polite, DE, Florida Bryce Love, RB, Stanford Gerald Willis III, DT, Miami Hjalte Froholdt, OG/C, Arkansas Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin Isaiah Buggs, DT, Alabama Cameron Smith, LB, USC



• Jachai Polite, DE, Florida: Polite had a breakout season for the Gators in 2018 with 45 tackles (19.5 for loss), 11 sacks, and best of all, six forced fumbles. He was one of prospects in this draft I most enjoyed watching, because of his combination of speed, pass rush feel, and relentlessness. And then... ugh. Polite then proceeded to have a disastrous offseason in which he looked bad (and overweight) at the Combine and reportedly did not interview well. Still, as sub-package pass rusher, he sure looked the part last season, and if a coaching staff can get through to him, he could be a steal on Day 3.

• Bryce Love, RB, Stanford: Love is a home run hitting running back with explosive speed who was an early Heisman candidate in 2017, when he racked up over 1,100 yards in just his first five games. That season, he carried 263 times for 2,118 yards (8.1 YPC) and 19 TDs, while failing to rush for at least 100 yards in only one game. In 2018, Love's numbers plummeted, as he had 166 carries for 739 yards (4.5 YPC) and six TDs while playing through injuries. He also tore his ACL in his final collegiate game. Love likely won't be ready for the 2019 season, and if he is, he may not possess the same speed he once had right away, which would make his rookie season a "redshirt" one. But certainly, Love has a high ceiling based on his extraordinary play in 2017.

• Gerald Willis III, DT, Miami: Willis was a highly recruited player coming out of high school who originally enrolled at Florida, but transferred to Miami after his first season there. He didn't exactly seem like the best guy off the field, or even on it. At Miami, Willis seemed to get his act together to some degree, as he had 59 tackles, with an impressive 18 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Willis is undersized, a character concern, a liability at times against the run, and he underachieved up until this past season, but he is also a very clearly talented player who can probably be had on Day 3.



• Hjalte Froholdt, OG/C, Arkansas: Froholdt comes from Denmark, and has limited experience playing football overall, but the experience he does have was in the SEC against some very good defensive linemen. Upon arrival at Arkansas, he was a defensive tackle, who eventually flipped to the offensive side of the ball, where he played guard and center. Obviously, the Eagles took a chance on another foreign player with limited experience, but some athletic upside in Mailata.



• Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington: Gaskin was Washington's career leader in rushing yards and touchdowns. He is a smooth runner with good lateral quickness, and while he doesn't have much in the way of receiving numbers, he has shown that he is a good at catching the football. Where Gaskin really stands out, however, is in pass protection, where he is outstanding. On the downside, at 193 pounds, he's not a pile pusher, and he lacks top-end physical traits.

• Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami: Johnson was the leader of Miami's defense and a team captain. In 2017, he was a ball hawk, picking off four passes and forcing three fumbles while also leading the team with 96 tackles. In 2018, those numbers fell off a bit, as he had two picks and two forced fumbles. Johnson is a more-than-willing tackler, who will also deliver the occasional big hit, but he has significant size and speed limitations.



• Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming: Granderson was a lightly-recruited player who played linebacker and tight end in high school, while being listed at 6'6, 185. You can see how skinny he was in his high school highlight reel. At Wyoming, he put on about 70 pounds to play DE, and apparently shrunk an inch. In his third year at Wyoming in 2017, Granderson broke out, collecting 78 tackles (16 for loss), 8.5 sacks, two FF, and two INTs. In 2018, those numbers fell off sharply, as he had 40 tackles (7.5 for loss), three sacks, and no forced fumbles. Granderson has good quickness and athleticism from his DE spot, but is still developing.

• T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin: Edwards led the Badgers in tackles as a freshman, sophomore, and senior, and was second as a junior in 2017. More importantly, over the last two seasons, Edwards has 10 interceptions. Edwards doesn't have good athleticism, and while you don't want him covering guys like Tarik Cohen or Alvin Kamara out of the backfield, he is good in coverage, particularly in zone assignments, which is what Jim Schwartz prioritizes in his linebackers.



• Isaiah Buggs, DT, Alabama: Buggs was a JUCO transfer who played two seasons at Bama. As a senior in 2018, he had an impressive 9.5 sacks. In 2017, the Eagles drafted a lot of guys with big-time production in college. In 2018, the players they drafted had very impressive athletic traits. Buggs is very clearly the former, as he had a brutal Combine.

• Cameron Smith, LB, USC: Smith led the Trojans in tackles each of the last three seasons, and was second his freshman year with 78 tackles. He is an instinctive linebacker with a lot of college football experience. After his freshman year, Smith was being thought of as a future first round pick, but his production has not improved as his career has continued. He is a good, solid, all-around linebacker prospect with a ceiling on his athleticism who could make for good depth in the mid- to late-rounds.



Round 6 Tony Pollard, WR/RB/RS, Memphis Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State Lukas Denis, S, Boston College Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky Kyle Shurmur, QB, Vanderbilt Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson Andrew Wingard, S/LB, Wyoming David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan Porter Gustin, DE, USC Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech



• Tony Pollard, WR/RB/RS, Memphis: Pollard is a dynamic playmaker who did a little of everything for Memphis. He's an elite kick returner (six kick return TDs in his career), while also playing running back and wide receiver. A common trait that the most potent offenses (Chiefs/Rams/Saints) in the NFL share is a dynamic running back who can create mismatches with opposing linebackers by catching the ball out of the backfield, down the field. Pollard has the receiving ability part down, but the tougher evaluation for NFL scouts will be whether or not opposing defenses will respect his ability to run the football at the next level. We'll project him as a slot receiver.

• Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State: Coming out of high school, Williams was a highly sought after prospect who enrolled at Tennessee, but had a major knee injury his senior year in high school. After two disappointing seasons with the Vols, he transferred to Colorado State, where he was arrested, and subsequently suspended by CSU (even though he couldn't play during the 2017 season as a transfer anyway). In 2018, Williams had an outstanding season, catching 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 TDs. Williams was not invited to the NFL Combine as a result of a that arrest, which was a domestic violence charge. At his pro day, Williams ran a disappointing 4.53, with a crappy 31.5" vertical jump and 116" broad jump. Still, Williams' talent is obvious, and would be a good fit in the Eagles' offense on the outside.

• Lukas Denis, S, Boston College: Denis is a smaller safety prospect, but as Schwartz has shown, he doesn't care much about size at that position. While his production was down in 2018, Denis had 88 tackles, seven INTs, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2017. Denis is far from a punishing tackler, and you wouldn't want him playing much in the box, but his skills translate well to the McLeod role in the Eagles' scheme.



• Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma: Anderson is a talented back who had a laundry list of injuries over his career at Oklahoma, including an ACL tear last September. At 6'0, 224 pounds, you might think of him as a power runner, and while he does run through arm tackles, Anderson has some nimbleness to his game despite his size. He is also a good receiver out of the backfield. He should be ready to play as a rookie, but he's more of a long-term prospect, as he probably won't be back to something closer to 100 percent until the 2020 season, if ever.

• Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky: He is a workhorse, 5'11, 223-pound power back who breaks tackles, which is the kind of guy the Eagles seem to prefer under Doug Pederson. On the downside, Snell doesn't have much in the way of receiving production. He'd be sort of redundant on a team that just added Jordan Howard, but if you can get him this late in the draft, there's nothing wrong with having a deep stable of running backs in the NFL.

• Kyle Shurmur, QB, Vanderbilt: Kyle Shurmur is the son of former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Once you get past that reality, Shurmur's kid is actually a decent Day 3 quarterback prospect who improved each year at Vanderbilt, and who possesses the size at quarterback that the Eagles seem to prefer, and adequate arm strength. As the son of a coach, Shurmur is thought of as an intelligent player who could add to the Eagles quarterback room culture.

• Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson: Hyatt was a big-time high school recruit, as he was rated 45th overall in the country in 2015. Hyatt was an immediate starter at Clemson, as he started 15 games as a true freshman in 2015. He played in 58 games at Clemson (57 starts), including three National Championship appearances, and one additional BCS playoff game. Hyatt just turned 22 years old in February and he already has outstanding high-level experience. While lacking desirable physical attributes, Hyatt knows the game, and could be a swing tackle in the NFL.

• Andrew Wingard, S/LB, Wyoming: Wingard played safety at Wyoming, but I think he fits the mold of linebacker-turned-safety projects (think Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry) that the Eagles have taken on under Schwartz. To begin, Wingard is a good run defender who racked up 454 tackles over his college career. He's also good in zone coverage, and can be opportunistic when he has had a chance to make plays on the football, as evidenced by his 10 career picks.

• David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin: Like Lane Johnson, Edwards was a former quarterback, as he ran the option in high school at 215 pounds. He enrolled at Wisconsin as a tight end, but moved to right tackle. As you might imagine, he is an athletic tackle who excels at getting to the second level in the run game, as well as mirroring and matching as a pass protector, though his Combine numbers would say otherwise.



• Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan: Higdon is a smaller Day 3 prospect who runs hard and had better than expected numbers at the Combine. In a run-heavy offense at Michigan, Higdon's numbers were OK. He averaged 5.6 rushing yards per attempt over his career (OK in college), but had just 16 career receptions. Higdon doesn't have much wiggle. He's a downhill, "one-cut" runner, whose game is "see hole, hit hole."

• Porter Gustin, DE, USC: Gustin only played four games in 2017 because of a torn biceps and broken toe. In 2018, he suffered a broken ankle and was done for the season. He played 3-4 OLB at USC, so he would be a bit of a projection to a 4-3 DE in the Eagles' scheme, but he had good production when he was healthy. Over the 10 games he played in 2017 and 2018, Gustin had 42 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss.

• Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech: In the summer of 2016, Allen was kicked off the Texas Tech football team in the aftermath of felony home burglary charges, notably the theft of a safe full of guns. He landed at East Mississippi Community College, which you may have seen on 'Last Chance U,' a Netflix documentary series that shows the stories of football players at a junior college trying to get back to Division I schools. Allen played for a year there, before returning back to Texas Tech for the 2017 season. He was arguably the Red Raiders' best player, and is now thought of as a leader on their team. That season, Allen had 101 tackles, six tackles for loss, two INTs, a forced fumble, two sacks, and four pass breakups. In 2018, those numbers came way back down to earth. He could be drafted partly because of his intangibles, which are now viewed as a good thing.



Round 7 / UDFA Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State Cody Thompson, WR, Toledo Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford Terry Beckner, Jr., DT, Missouri Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo Ryan Bee, DT, Marshall Corbin Kaufusi, DE, BYU Olive Sagapolu, DT, Wisconsin



• Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State: Like NDSU alum Carson Wentz, Stick had a great GPA (3.91), and he even graduated in 3.5 years. He also ran an offense in Fargo with more pro-style concepts than most quarterbacks coming out of college, and is adept at running RPOs, particularly because of his good timing and mobility. At NDSU, Stick won two FCS National Championships. Unlike Wentz, Stick is only 6'1, and he does not have good arm strength. The Eagles have (mostly) brought in big quarterbacks, with a few exceptions, like Joe Callahan, Matt McGloin, and Aaron Murray, who are all listed at 6'1. The Eagles can work with Stick's mechanics behind the scenes, and perhaps get him to the point where his lack of arm talent isn't a significant hindrance. If they can do that, Stick is a prospect worth developing because of his intelligence and other skills.

• Nick Fitzgerald, QB, MIssissippi State: A quarterback with raw ability who is more of long-term project is Fitzgerald, who fits the size requirements (6'5, 226) the Eagles seem to prefer. The most obvious thing about Fitzgerald's skill set is his ability to run. As a passer, Fitzgerald leaves a lot to be desired. Fitzgerald's completion percentage and yards per attempt are both awful, and his TD-INT ratio isn't much better. He also worked out as a tight end during the pre-draft process.



• Cody Thompson, WR, Toledo: Thompson is a former quarterback-turned-receiver, and the Eagles kind of have a thing for those guys, as evidenced by their acquisitions of Braxton Miller, Greg Ward, and Trey Burton. Thompson also has an 18.3 yards per catch average over his career at Toledo, which the Eagles also covet, though to note, he ran a 4.57 at the Combine. Over his career, he had 181 catches for 3312 yards and 30 TDs.

• Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas: Lil'Jordan Humphrey sounds like a character in a nursery rhyme, and if I'm being honest, that's partly why I'm including him. Secondarily, he has also had a good season, catching 86 passes for 1176 (13.7 YPC) and nine TDs. There isn't much "lil" about Humphrey at all, as he's 6'4, 210, but he ran a 4.75 at the Combine. Bleh. Still, the Eagles have shown they like big red zone targets.



• Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia: Even as the son of boxer Evander Holyfield, Elijah Holyfield got lost in the shuffle at Georgia, which produced a pair of top 35 picks at running back last year, in Sony Michel (31st to the Pats) and Nick Chubb (35th to the Browns). This season, Holyfield shared carries with the more well-known D'Andre Swift. Still Holyfield was a good college player in his own right. In 2018, he had 159 carries for 1018 yards (6.4 YPC) and 7 TDs. Holyfield has good vision, he runs under control using quick steps to find a crease, and when one opens up, he hits it with conviction. One significant downside is that he had just 7 receptions over his college career.

• Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford: Herbig is a 6'3, 335 pound Hawaiian who dealt with injuries in 2018, and curiously skipped his team's bowl game to enter the draft early. He was a decent guard in 2017, when he played a full season, and that's what you hope you're getting if you sign him as a UDFA.



• Terry Beckner Jr., DT, Missouri: Beckner was the 36th rated recruit coming out of high school in 2015, but a pair of knee surgeries (one on each knee) stalled his early college career. Over the last two seasons, he had 22 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Beckner will have to pass medical checks, but could be a late-round or undrafted red-shirt type of pickup who you just hope regains some explosiveness in his knees.



• Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo: The Eagles have prioritized production, and Hodge certainly has that, racking up 414 tackles (21 for loss) in three years at Buffalo. He doesn't have good speed, and isn't going to make a lot of impressive sideline-to-sideline plays, but he is a strong, physical run defender. Despite Hodge's production, he was not invited to the Combine, which should tell you what the NFL thinks of his chances of making it at the next level. The Eagles could have interest in him as a high character player they bring in as an undrafted free agent.



• Ryan Bee, DT, Marshall: Over his four-year career at Marshall, Bee has 200 tackles (29.5 for loss), 18 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The Eagles need an infusion of youth on their defensive line, and I can absolutely see the Eagles having interest in Bee as a developmental rotational interior defender.



• Corbin Kaufusi, DE, BYU: Corbin's similarly-sized brother Bronson was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he has turned out to be a bust (five career tackles), though he's still on the Jets' 53-man roster. At 6'9, 275, Corbin Kaufusi is absolutely going to draw interest from teams around the league because of his size-athleticism combination. In 2018, Kaufusi had 55 tackles (8.5 for loss), and 7.5 sacks. That's decent production that doesn't quite match what his brother did at BYU. Kaufusi could be an undrafted developmental project for a team like the Eagles, who can use projects in their defensive end pipeline.

• Olive Sagapolu, DT, Wisconsin: At 6'2, 324, Sagapolu is what you think he is -- a run-stuffing interior defensive line prospect. Below is his game against Michigan. While he's quicker than you'd expect a 324-pounder to be, he lacks consistency holding to point of attack against double teams. If the Eagles can get him stronger in his lower half, he could become a rotational player on early downs or goal line situations.



