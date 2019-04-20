Donovan McNabb: Eagles should draft QB if Carson Wentz can’t reach NFC title game by 2021

For some reason, we’re still listening to Donovan McNabb talk about football in the year 2019. McNabb appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s The Zach Gelb Show on Saturday morning and talked about a whole bunch of storylines from around the NFL, including one that caught listeners’ ears with regard to his former football team.

Gelb asked McNabb what he thought of current Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and McNabb… well, he sure gave us an answer:

“I think in the next two years or so, [Wentz] needs to find a way to get out of the second round of the playoffs. What Nick Foles was able to do, take them to a Super Bowl and then possibly take them back to the NFC Championship Game, proves that, hey, some people can get into that offense and be very successful. He hasn’t been healthy. He hasn’t really proven, to me, besides the year before he got hurt in the year he was, really, an MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that moment. “If he can’t get out of the second round in the next two, maybe three, years, but really two years to be honest with you, if he can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback, because you just don’t know about his durability.”

Here’s the thing.

Carson Wentz, who is 26 years old, has played three seasons of professional football.

In the first, he was a rookie and performed like a pretty solid rookie. In the second, he was the best player in the league and then got hurt, but was still instrumental in helping the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl win. In the third, he was clearly not healthy but still managed to post a three-to-one TD-to-INT ratio across 11 games.

I’m not exactly sure what more McNabb, or any Wentz detractor, wants from him. Ideally, Wentz will be back to near-full health this season, and then we can judge his fourth season on its merits and go from there.

Would it be nice to see Wentz last an entire 16-game season this fall? It sure would! Do we know that Wentz will ever reach his 2017 level again? No! But it is obviously worth waiting more than two years to find out.

McNabb saying that Wentz hasn’t proven much to him, besides being the league’s presumptive MVP in his second year as a pro, is nonsense, full stop.

You can listen to the full interview below, if you really need to:

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.