April 20, 2019

Former Eagle, new Giants wide receiver Golden Tate learns about pumping gas in New Jersey

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Football
Will Golden Tate find a new team on Wednesday when free agents can officially sign with new teams?

Golden Tate signed a four-year deal with the Giants this offseason after spending some time with the Eagles, marking his fourth team in the NFL since the Tennessee native was drafted in 2010.

But, as literally everyone in New Jersey will tell you, the Giants don’t play in New York, they play in New Jersey. It would stand to reason, then, that some Giants players would live in New Jersey instead of New York.

It seems like Tate is one of those players choosing the Garden State over the Big Apple, because the 30-year-old wideout learned something new about New Jersey on Friday:

Ah, New Jersey and its quirks.

New Jersey and Oregon, of course, are the only two states in the United States that don’t allow drivers to pump their own gas. Tate played for Seattle from 2010 to 2013, less than 200 miles from Oregon, but the wide receiver apparently never felt like taking a trip to Tillamook State Forest and needed to refuel.

What’s more surprising, probably, is that Tate spent at least three months in the Philadelphia area, including heading to Carson Wentz’s South Jersey residence for dinner, and never found this out.

It seems like Tate’s embracing New Jersey’s weirdness, for now:

When the Giants start losing games, though, the gas station attendants might not be as friendly. Just a warning!

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

