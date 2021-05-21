LIVE: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Although free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft, and the schedule release are all now in the books, the Philadelphia Eagles kept busy this week, signing Ryan Kerrigan and trading for a slot corner.



Pickswise is #1 home of free NFL picks, predictions and odds. Find the latest lines and opinions for every game .

NFL Picks

NFL Predictions

NFL Odds

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What will Kerrigan's role be in Jonathan Gannon's defense. Are the Eagles done adding to their roster? Will they ever trade Zach Ertz?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader