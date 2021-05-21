More Sports:

May 21, 2021

LIVE: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102115EaglesFans Matt Rourke/AP

Eagles fans are fired up for Jimmy's noon chat.

Although free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft, and the schedule release are all now in the books, the Philadelphia Eagles kept busy this week, signing Ryan Kerrigan and trading for a slot corner.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What will Kerrigan's role be in Jonathan Gannon's defense. Are the Eagles done adding to their roster? Will they ever trade Zach Ertz? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly. 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Pickswise Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Movies

Film director with local roots revisits cold-case homicides of Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur in 'City of Lies'
City of Like Brad Furman

Social Media

Founder of Tired Hands Brewing Co. takes step back amid online allegations
Tired Hands Broillet

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

Arts & Culture

Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties
Mural Hunt Northern Liberties

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved