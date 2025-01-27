Eagles could be just the fourth team to ever get Super Bowl revenge

When the Eagles and Chiefs play in the 59th Super Bowl next week, it will be just the ninth rematch in the history of the title-bout.

The Eagles are 1-0 in such a matchup, as they got revenge against the Patriots in 2018 after losing to them 13 years earlier.

Rematches in the big game have become more commonplace in recent years, thanks in part to dominating dynasties in the AFC that has seen New England and Kansas City appear in 14 of the last 25 big games.

Here's a look at the history of Super Bowl rematches:

• The Steelers beat the Cowboys in Super Bowls X, and XIII in the 1970s — but Dallas got its revenge two decades later in Super Bowl XXX.

• Washington won the second Super Bowl matchup they played against Miami in 1983, avenging a loss a decade earlier.

• The 49ers swept both their meetings with the Bengals in the 1980s.

• Dallas beat Buffalo in back-to-back Super Bowls in the early 1990s.

• Tom Brady and Bill Belichick bested the Rams twice during their run in the 2000s.

• Eli Manning somehow beat Brady and the Patriots in both of their Super Bowl matchups in 2008 and 2012.

• The Eagles got their revenge in 2018 after the Donovan McNabb Birds lost to the Patriots in 2005.

• Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the 49ers in 2020 and in 2024.

Interestingly, despite it having been just two years since they lost to the Chiefs in what was a dramatic 38-35 loss that included a Jalen Hurts gem under center, just 20 current Philly players on the Eagles' roster were on the field that day. Quite the turnover.

The Eagles are looking to become the fourth team ever to get revenge for a Super Bowl loss against Kansas City next Sunday, and in doing, so they'd be the team to do it the quickest ever. And even though more than half the roster (as well as many of the coaches) were not here, it's still more continuity than the 2018 Eagles, 1996 Cowboys or 1983 Redskins had with decades long periods in between.

