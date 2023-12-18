More Culture:

December 18, 2023

Eagles' second holiday album raises $2.5 million for charity

'A Philly Special Christmas Special' has surpassed its 2022 predecessor in sales. Its producers are soliciting suggestions for beneficiaries

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Christmas album sales Provided image/9.14 Pictures

Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson's second album of holiday tunes has raised $2.5 million for charity.

The spirit of giving is alive in Philadelphia — at least when it comes to novelty Eagles' albums. 

The team behind "A Philly Special Christmas Special," the second holiday album from Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, announced that the project has already earned $2.5 million. That's double the sum grossed by its predecessor, "A Philly Special Christmas," which means even more money for local charities.

At least two of those charities will be the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. The album's producers selected these recipients back in October, one week ahead of the project's preorder date. CHOP said it planned to use its portion to fund its Snowflake Station, a pop-up toy store where caregivers of sick children can shop for free toys. The Fishtown-based mental health center CCTC said it would use the proceeds on its annual toy drive. 

Other beneficiaries will be announced in the coming days as final sales figures for the 2023 album are tallied. Kelce, Mailata, Johnson and the rest of the crew are currently soliciting suggestions on social media, calling on fans to "tag a few charities who could use some support" in the comments of an Instagram post.

A post shared by A Philly Special Christmas (@aphillyspecialchristmas)

Commenters have repeatedly boosted hunger relief groups like Sharing Excess, Asian Food Collective and South Philadelphia Community Fridge over the past three days. Other popular picks include Mighty Writers and As I Plant This Seed. But three organizations got an especially high-profile endorsement from Patti LaBelle, who sang "This Christmas" with Mailata on the new album. The R&B singer suggested Philabundance and the Coalition Against Hunger, along with the anti-poverty group Project Home.

Both Eagles' holiday albums have outperformed expectations. Connor Barwin, the former Eagles linebacker who executive produced the projects, told the Inquirer that he initially expected to raise $30,000 for charities with the inaugural "A Philly Special Christmas." But the actual tally was $1.25 million — CCTC received $250,000 and 23 more charitable recipients were added. The team also fulfilled school supplies wishlists of 400 Philly teachers with the surplus cash.

