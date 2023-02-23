Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson debuts vlog series from Super Bowl LVII journey

It probably goes without saying that a Super Bowl LVII vlog series from an Eagles player would have turned out a lot better if the Eagles had won the game.

But Chauncey Gardner-Johnson made it a point to document the team's Super Bowl experience, and he's made the admirable decision not to let the footage go to waste or let the loss to the Chiefs sour the team's journey entirely.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old safety released the first episode of his Super Bowl vlog, beginning with the Eagles preparing to leave Philadelphia to fly to Arizona.

Some highlights from the first episode are Lane Johnson showing off his breakfast sandwich and tater tots, Fletcher Cox looking grumpy and Gardner-Johnson calling Isaac Seumalo "the guy that never talks."

More than anything, the vlog shows just how close this year's Eagles team was and how much Gardner-Johnson enjoyed his first year in Philadelphia after the team acquired him via trade from the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.

From the looks of it, Gardner-Johnson got a ton of footage. It's unclear how many episodes there will be, but given that we know how the story ends, it promises to be an interesting ride from start to finish.

It may not quite be Netflix's upcoming "Quarterback" series, which will follow Patrick Mahomes and other signal callers through this past NFL season, but Gardner-Johnson is at least giving us a little something extra to remember the 2022-23 Eagles.

There have been reports that Gardner-Johnson's contract is high among the Eagles' offseason priorities, even if it means the team uses the franchise tag on him. Prior to the Super Bowl, Gardner-Johnson gave every indication that he plans to be back in Philadelphia.

Keep an eye on Gardner-Johnson's Twitter and YouTube pages for upcoming episodes of the Super Bowl vlog.