More Culture:

February 23, 2023

Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson debuts vlog series from Super Bowl LVII journey

The safety documented the team's trip to Arizona and back in a series he's sharing on YouTube

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Eagles
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon in Super Bowl LVII. Gardner-Johnson is sharing a vlog series about the team's championship experience.

It probably goes without saying that a Super Bowl LVII vlog series from an Eagles player would have turned out a lot better if the Eagles had won the game.

But Chauncey Gardner-Johnson made it a point to document the team's Super Bowl experience, and he's made the admirable decision not to let the footage go to waste or let the loss to the Chiefs sour the team's journey entirely.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old safety released the first episode of his Super Bowl vlog, beginning with the Eagles preparing to leave Philadelphia to fly to Arizona.

Some highlights from the first episode are Lane Johnson showing off his breakfast sandwich and tater tots, Fletcher Cox looking grumpy and Gardner-Johnson calling Isaac Seumalo "the guy that never talks."

More than anything, the vlog shows just how close this year's Eagles team was and how much Gardner-Johnson enjoyed his first year in Philadelphia after the team acquired him via trade from the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.

From the looks of it, Gardner-Johnson got a ton of footage. It's unclear how many episodes there will be, but given that we know how the story ends, it promises to be an interesting ride from start to finish.

It may not quite be Netflix's upcoming "Quarterback" series, which will follow Patrick Mahomes and other signal callers through this past NFL season, but Gardner-Johnson is at least giving us a little something extra to remember the 2022-23 Eagles.

There have been reports that Gardner-Johnson's contract is high among the Eagles' offseason priorities, even if it means the team uses the franchise tag on him. Prior to the Super Bowl, Gardner-Johnson gave every indication that he plans to be back in Philadelphia.

Keep an eye on Gardner-Johnson's Twitter and YouTube pages for upcoming episodes of the Super Bowl vlog.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Eagles Philadelphia C.J. Gardner-Johnson Super Bowl LVII NFL

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sick puppies lead to illegal ear-cropping, tail-docking operation run from Feltonville basement, PSPCA says
PSPCA Ear Cropping

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Plant-based milk alternatives may soon carry labels that better detail their nutritional value
PBMA Products FDA

Eagles

Eagles offseason guide: Key dates and resources
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2023.jpg

Music

Black Thought celebrates 50th anniversary of hip-hop with spoken word tribute
Black Thought Hip-Hop Tribute

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum to celebrate Women's History Month with live dance performances and craft workshops
CultureFest Women's History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved