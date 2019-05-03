Eagles claim safety Blake Countess

The Philadelphia Eagles announced late Friday afternoon (thanks!) that they have claimed S Blake Countess off of waivers. No, he won't count toward the compensatory pick formula.

The Eagles selected Countess in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he did not make the final 53-man roster, and the Rams promptly scooped him up off of waivers. Countess has played in 37 games for the Rams, collecting 44 tackles and 2 interceptions, mostly as a reserve and special teams contributor. He returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Eagles in 2017:



The Rams waived Countess on Thursday.

Interestingly, the Eagles signed another safety off of waivers this week, in Godwin Igwebuike. To note, the previous offseason addition of S Andrew Sendejo would count toward the comp pick formula, and currently is causing the projected fourth-round comp pick for the loss of Jordan Hicks to be canceled out. The Eagles could release Sendejo, and preserve that pick, which would be a messed up way of doing business, while also something of a no-brainer move.

The Eagles' addition of two safeties on waivers is an indicator that they will likely go that route.

