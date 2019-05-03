More Sports:

May 03, 2019

Eagles claim safety Blake Countess

Countess spent the last three seasons with the Rams after originally being drafted by the Birds in 2016

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Blake-Countess_050319_usat Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Blake Countess celebrates with tight end Tyler Higbee during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced late Friday afternoon (thanks!) that they have claimed S Blake Countess off of waivers. No, he won't count toward the compensatory pick formula.

The Eagles selected Countess in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he did not make the final 53-man roster, and the Rams promptly scooped him up off of waivers. Countess has played in 37 games for the Rams, collecting 44 tackles and 2 interceptions, mostly as a reserve and special teams contributor. He returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Eagles in 2017: 


The Rams waived Countess on Thursday.

Interestingly, the Eagles signed another safety off of waivers this week, in Godwin Igwebuike. To note, the previous offseason addition of S Andrew Sendejo would count toward the comp pick formula, and currently is causing the projected fourth-round comp pick for the loss of Jordan Hicks to be canceled out. The Eagles could release Sendejo, and preserve that pick, which would be a messed up way of doing business, while also something of a no-brainer move. 

The Eagles' addition of two safeties on waivers is an indicator that they will likely go that route.

MORE: Eagles sign LB Zach Brown | Mailbag: Are the Eagles still looking for defensive ends? | Eagles 2020 compensatory draft pick tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Blake Countess

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Mental Health

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw

Real Estate

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Eagles

Mailbag: Are the Eagles still looking for defensive ends?
050319ChrisLong

Crimes

Three Philly cops arrested in Florida for assault, battery of police
Philly cops arrested Florida

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved