The Eagles clinched a playoff berth, and the Cowboys lost

December 17, 2023
When the Philadelphia Eagles got out to a 10-1 start this season, there was no doubt that they were going to be in the playoffs. They have since lost two games (and demoted their defensive coordinator), delaying their officially stamped playoff ticket. After the Week 15 slate of Sunday games, the Eagles have now clinched a playoff berth while in transit to Seattle for their matchup on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.
Heading into the day, the Eagles needed one of four things to happen to clinch without necessitating a win in their game on Monday night.
The Falcons and Cardinals lost, so the Eagles are in.
More importantly in other action around the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Bills, vaulting the Eagles back into sole possession of first place (for now) in the NFC East:
|NFC East
|Record
|Division
|GB
|Eagles
|10-3
|3-1
|-
|Cowboys
|10-4
|4-1
|0.5
|Giants
|5-9
|2-2
|5.5
|Commanders
|4-10
|0-5
|6.5
The tiebreakers for the division are as follows:
|Common Opponent
|PHI
|DAL
|49ers
|Loss
|Loss
|Cardinals
|Loss
|Rams
|Win
|Win
|Seahawks
|Win
|Bills
|Win
|Loss
|Dolphins
|Win
|Jets
|<Loss
|Win
|Patriots
|Win
|Win
It doesn't get much easier for the Cowboys Week 16, as they'll face the Dolphins in Miami. Here's a handy-dandy cheat sheet for your 1 seed and NFC East scenarios, via the great Deniz Selman.
#Eagles clinching scenarios for NFC East & NFC 1 seed going into Sunday, updated after DET's win. (Includes all scenarios in which Eagles finish 14-3 or 13-4, excludes scenarios with tie games.) #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yyAQGAfWSQ— Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) December 17, 2023
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader