December 17, 2023

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth, and the Cowboys lost

It's been a strange day for the Eagles as they wait to play the Seahawks on Monday night, but at least they have a playoff spot secured now.

By Jimmy Kempski
121723NickSirinni

Things aren't great right now for the Eagles, but they're in the playoffs.

When the Philadelphia Eagles got out to a 10-1 start this season, there was no doubt that they were going to be in the playoffs. They have since lost two games (and demoted their defensive coordinator), delaying their officially stamped playoff ticket. After the Week 15 slate of Sunday games, the Eagles have now clinched a playoff berth while in transit to Seattle for their matchup on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.

Heading into the day, the Eagles needed one of four things to happen to clinch without necessitating a win in their game on Monday night.

  1. Buccaneers and Rams both lose
  2. Buccaneers and Cardinals both lose
  3. Falcons and Rams both lose.
  4. Falcons and Cardinals both lose.

The Falcons and Cardinals lost, so the Eagles are in.

More importantly in other action around the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Bills, vaulting the Eagles back into sole possession of first place (for now) in the NFC East:

NFC East Record Division GB 
Eagles 10-3 3-1 
Cowboys 10-4 4-1 0.5 
Giants 5-9 2-2 5.5 
Commanders 4-10 0-5 6.5 


The tiebreakers for the division are as follows:

  1. Head-to-head games: The Eagles split with the Cowboys, so there's no head-to-head advantage.
  2. Division record: The Cowboys are 4-1, with one game left against the Commanders; the Eagles are 3-1 with two games left, both against the Giants.
  3. Record against common opponents:
Common Opponent PHI DAL 
49ers Loss Loss 
Cardinals  Loss 
 RamsWin Win 
 Seahawks Win 
 BillsWin Loss 
 DolphinsWin 
 Jets<Loss Win 
 PatriotsWin Win 


It doesn't get much easier for the Cowboys Week 16, as they'll face the Dolphins in Miami. Here's a handy-dandy cheat sheet for your 1 seed and NFC East scenarios, via the great Deniz Selman.

Jimmy Kempski
