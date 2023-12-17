The Eagles clinched a playoff berth, and the Cowboys lost

When the Philadelphia Eagles got out to a 10-1 start this season, there was no doubt that they were going to be in the playoffs. They have since lost two games (and demoted their defensive coordinator), delaying their officially stamped playoff ticket. After the Week 15 slate of Sunday games, the Eagles have now clinched a playoff berth while in transit to Seattle for their matchup on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.

Heading into the day, the Eagles needed one of four things to happen to clinch without necessitating a win in their game on Monday night.

Buccaneers and Rams both lose Buccaneers and Cardinals both lose Falcons and Rams both lose. Falcons and Cardinals both lose.

The Falcons and Cardinals lost, so the Eagles are in.

More importantly in other action around the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Bills, vaulting the Eagles back into sole possession of first place (for now) in the NFC East:

NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 10-3 3-1 - Cowboys 10-4 4-1 0.5 Giants 5-9 2-2 5.5 Commanders 4-10 0-5 6.5



The tiebreakers for the division are as follows:



Head-to-head games: The Eagles split with the Cowboys, so there's no head-to-head advantage. Division record: The Cowboys are 4-1, with one game left against the Commanders; the Eagles are 3-1 with two games left, both against the Giants. Record against common opponents:

Common Opponent PHI DAL 49ers Loss Loss Cardinals Loss Rams Win Win Seahawks Win Bills Win Loss Dolphins Win Jets < Loss Win Patriots Win Win



It doesn't get much easier for the Cowboys Week 16, as they'll face the Dolphins in Miami. Here's a handy-dandy cheat sheet for your 1 seed and NFC East scenarios, via the great Deniz Selman.

