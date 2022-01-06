More Sports:

January 06, 2022

Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

Heading into Week 18, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team in terms of actual injuries, though they do have double-digit players on their COVID list. They'll have a chance to rest their starters this weekend with a playoff berth already clinched. 

The Dallas Cowboys are even healthier, as they have had incredible injury luck this season, with only one important player on injured reserve.

Here is the Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis.

Thursday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status 
 RB Miles SandersHand DNP DNP DNP Out 
RT Lane JohnsonRest/KneeDNP DNP DNP Questionable 
OG Landon Dickerson Thumb DNP DNP DNP Questionable 
LB Shaun Bradley Stinger DNP Limited   
iOL Jack Anderson Illness DNP Full   
QB Jalen Hurts Ankle Limited Limited   
WR Quez Watkins Knee Limited Full   

*Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications were projections.

The Eagles' injury report is almost meaningless this week. 

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. 

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been repeatedly asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.

• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He has been replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton, and Nick Sirianni recently revealed that his season is over.

COVID list

As noted above, the Eagles have a slew of players (12 total) on their COVID list, all of whom are either starters or at least typically get a healthy number of snaps. The Eagles won't be in a rush to bring those guys back up to the active roster before Sunday. 

Thursday's report: 

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
RB Tony PollardFootLimited Limited 
S Jayron Kearse Hamstring Limited Limited   
RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee Full Full   


As you can see, the Cowboys only have three players on their injury list, all of whom participated in practice this week. They also only have two important players on injured reserve, one of whom (Blake Jarwin) has already been designated for return.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

WR Michael Gallup (IR): Gallup tore his ACL in the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals. He had missed time earlier this season as well. In 9 games, Gallup had 35 catches for 445 yards and 2 TDs. He is a legitimate play-making deep threat in the Cowboys' offense.

TE Blake Jarwin (IR): Jarwin hasn't played since Week 8, but he is set to return soon, and possibly this week, which would give the Cowboys' tight end position a boost.

COVID list

As of Thursday, the Cowboys have nine players on their COVID list, headlined by LT Tyron Smith and rookie phenom LB Micah Parsons:

  1. LB Francis Bernard
  2. DT Quinton Bohanna
  3. CB Anthony Brown
  4. DT Trysten Hill
  5. S Malik Hooker
  6. CB Jourdan Lewis
  7. LB Keanu Neal
  8. DT Osa Odighizuwa
  9. LB Micah Parsons
  10. LT Tyron Smith
  11. CB Nahshon Wright



