Philadelphia Eagles COVID list tracker

After clinching a playoff berth on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have had an outbreak of players testing positive for COVID.

Here we'll track those players, and update the below information if/when their availability for game action changes. There are currently 16 players on their COVID list:

Player Date on COVID list Date activated CB Andre Chachere Dec. 27 Jan. 3 TE Noah Togiai Dec. 27 WR John Hightower Dec. 28 WR KeeSean Johnson Jan. 1 CB Craig James Jan. 1 LB Genard Avery Jan. 3 DT Fletcher Cox Jan. 3 S Marcus Epps Jan. 3 TE Dallas Goedert Jan. 3 OG Nate Herbig Jan. 3 RB Jordan Howard Jan. 3 C Jason Kelce Jan. 3

CB Avonte Maddox Jan. 3 S Rodney McLeod Jan. 3 RB Boston Scott Jan. 3 LB Alex Singleton Jan. 3 TE Jack Stoll Jan. 3 MORE: LB Davion Taylor done for the season | With Eagles clinching playoff berth, it's time to admit I was wrong about this team | John McMullen: A ‘calm’ culture changer has Eagles back in postseason

