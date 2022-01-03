Philadelphia Eagles COVID list tracker

January 03, 2022
After clinching a playoff berth on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have had an outbreak of players testing positive for COVID.
Here we'll track those players, and update the below information if/when their availability for game action changes. There are currently 16 players on their COVID list:
|Player
|Date on COVID list
|Date activated
|CB Andre Chachere
|Dec. 27
|Jan. 3
|TE Noah Togiai
|Dec. 27
|WR John Hightower
|Dec. 28
|WR KeeSean Johnson
|Jan. 1
|CB Craig James
|Jan. 1
|LB Genard Avery
|Jan. 3
|DT Fletcher Cox
|Jan. 3
|S Marcus Epps
|Jan. 3
|TE Dallas Goedert
|Jan. 3
|OG Nate Herbig
|Jan. 3
|RB Jordan Howard
|Jan. 3
|C Jason Kelce
|Jan. 3
|CB Avonte Maddox
|Jan. 3
|S Rodney McLeod
|Jan. 3
|RB Boston Scott
|Jan. 3
|LB Alex Singleton
|Jan. 3
|TE Jack Stoll
|Jan. 3
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader