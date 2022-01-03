More Sports:

January 03, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles COVID list tracker

Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Rodney McLeod and Dallas Goedert are among the long list of players added on Monday.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
After clinching a playoff berth on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have had an outbreak of players testing positive for COVID. 

Here we'll track those players, and update the below information if/when their availability for game action changes. There are currently 16 players on their COVID list:

PlayerDate on COVID listDate activated
CB Andre Chachere Dec. 27 Jan. 3
TE Noah Togiai Dec. 27  
WR John Hightower Dec. 28  
 WR KeeSean JohnsonJan. 1  
CB Craig James Jan. 1  
LB Genard Avery  Jan. 3   
 DT Fletcher Cox Jan. 3  
S Marcus Epps Jan. 3  
TE Dallas Goedert Jan. 3  
OG Nate Herbig Jan. 3  
RB Jordan Howard Jan. 3  
C Jason KelceJan. 3
CB Avonte Maddox Jan. 3  
S Rodney McLeod Jan. 3  
RB Boston Scott Jan. 3  
LB Alex Singleton Jan. 3  
TE Jack Stoll Jan. 3  

