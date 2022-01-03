More Sports:

January 03, 2022

Eagles LB Davion Taylor done for the season

By Jimmy Kempski
Davion_Taylor_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles LB Davion Taylor

Nick Sirianni revealed on Monday that second-year linebacker Davion Taylor is out for the rest of the season.

Taylor started six games for the Eagles in the middle of the season against the Buccaneers, Raiders, Lions, Chargers, Broncos, and Saints. He suffered a sprained knee against the Saints and went on injured reserve. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. 

Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he made positive strides during the 2021 season. He finished with 41 tackles (1 for loss).

After Taylor went down, Alex Singleton took over in the starting lineup. In the five games Singleton has started since, he has 47 tackles (3 for loss), and a pick 6, which came against the Giants Week 16.

Jimmy Kempski
