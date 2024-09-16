The pivotal plays from the Eagles' Week 2 loss to the Falcons

The Eagles had it, then they lost it.

They had moments of brilliance, spots where Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley took charge and marched the team downfield, and a crucial defensive stop late when there weren't many of them...

But then there was an early fourth-down gamble that didn't pay off, a play that would've iced the game that slipped right through the hands, and a swing that immediately came back to haunt the Birds – and will haunt the Delaware Valley all week.

The Eagles lost to the Falcons, 22-21, in their Week 2 homecoming to Lincoln Financial Field. These were the pivotal plays that defined it...



Tuck and run

The Eagles' offense showed some flashes early, mainly Barkley blowing holes through the Falcons' defense to take them down into red zone territory, but solid pass coverage and a gamble on fourth down that didn't pan out stopped them short.

Then Jalen Hurts' channeled into his 2022 form and took off running.

On an 11-play, 70-yard drive in the second quarter, Hurts tucked and ran for 47 of them, cutting, barreling through, and bouncing off tacklers for 47 of them – especially on this 15-yard third-down scramble that brought the Eagles down to the Atlanta 4.

It was Hurts at his two-way threat best, and a couple of plays later, he connected on a pass to DeVonta Smith in the back of the end zone for a touchdown and the Eagles' first lead of the night late into the half.

The Eagles needed to string more scoring drives together, which didn't come easy at any point on Monday night, but this one got them in business, all on the back of Hurts.

MORE: Disastrous go-ahead drive sinks Eagles

Cooked

Aside from a Milton Williams sack that held Atlanta to only a field goal on the drive before, the Eagles' pass rush was concerningly quiet, and with the Falcons looking to go for it on a 4th and 4, they tried to make something happen.

The Eagles sent all on the blitz, the DBs stayed low, and they got cooked.

Kirk Cousins lobbed one over the middle of the field to Darnell Mooney, who hauled it in with C.J. Gardner-Johnson sprinting to catch up. He did, but he whiffed on the tackle, and Mooney was free to walk straight into the end zone for the touchdown.

The Falcons went back up 15-10 with the momentum in their favor, and looking for even more of it on a two-point try. But in a small bit of redemption, Gardner-Johnson and rookie Quinyon Mitchell broke up the attempt to keep it a five-point game, and the difference those two points made proved huge.

When in doubt...

TUSH PUSH.

A 4th and 1 at the Atlanta 46 early into the fourth quarter? Hurts and the Eagles will take three yards there to extend the drive.

On a 1st and goal at the 1 after Barkley fell just short of the line from a quick pass, but still picked up the first down? Jason Kelce was in the booth to tell everyone what was coming next: "A Jalen Hurts touchdown," the former center said.

And right on cue:

Eagles back on top, and plus two after Barkley powered through just enough on the conversion attempt, 18-15.

Put up a wall

The lead was still slim late, so the Eagles needed a stop to follow up the touchdown.

They forced the Falcons into a 4th and 1 scenario at their own 39. They went for it on a handoff to Bijan Robinson, who was solid for them out of the backfield all night with 97 rushing yards by that point.

But Gardner-Johnson charged straight toward the line of scrimmage on the snap and put up a wall. To the sound of a loud crack, Robinson went nowhere, and Gardner-Johnson took off celebrating as his helmet went flying off from the contact.

Turnover on downs, Eagles ball, and in the hands of an offense that excels at draining the clock to close out – plus a bigger bit of redemption for Gardner-Johnson from that earlier Atlanta touchdown.

Hurts and the offense ran time down to the two-minute warning, but on a 3rd and 3 at the Atlanta 10 and the Falcons having spent all of their timeouts, what would've been checkmate slipped right through the hands of Barkley.

The Eagles settled for a 28-yard field goal from Jake Elliott on fourth down to go up 21-15 with 1:39 left.

It hurt them...

Live to regret it...

Because the Falcons marched right down the field in six plays and scored on a Drake London touchdown with 34 seconds left.

An unsportsmanlike conduct call on Atlanta pushed the PAT back 15 yards, but it didn't matter. Kicker Younghoe Koo nailed it.

The Falcons took the lead, 22-21, and on the Eagles' last shot to try and get down into field-goal range at the last second:

Brutal.

MORE: DeVonta Smith gets targets, run defense buckles in loss to Falcons

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports