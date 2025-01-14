Eagles fan banned from Lincoln Financial Field for sexist tirade aimed at Green Bay Packers fan

An Eagles fan who shouted sexist profanities at a Packers fan during Sunday's Wild Card playoff game has been banned from attending future events at Lincoln Financial Field, a source confirmed Tuesday.

The incident in the stands was caught on video by Packers fan Alexander Basara, the fiancé of the woman who was targeted by the Eagles fan. Basara – whose bio on X, formerly Twitter, describes him as a "daily Packers content creator" – said the Eagles fan's outburst was "unprovoked" and came in response to his fiancé cheering for Green Bay during the fourth quarter.

In the video, the Eagles fan calls the Packers fan an "ugly dumb c***" and continues heckling the couple after Basara asks him not to speak to his fiancé that way.

"You gonna' do anything?" the Eagles fan says to Basara. "Shut the f*** up."

The video went viral and prompted backlash against Eagles fans. The New York Post reported Tuesday that the Eagles fan in the video works for BCT Partners, a New Brunswick, New Jersey-based management consulting firm. The company issued a statement addressing the video in a post on X, after Sunday's game.

"BCT Partners denounces this type of behavior, and we take this matter extremely seriously," the company said. "As an organization that has always stood for inclusivity, the conduct displayed was completely unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to our company values."

BCT Partners said it has begun an internal investigation "to determine what actions will be taken."

In an social media, Eagles reporter and podcaster Derrick Gunn said Eagles chief security officer Dom Disandro reached out to the couple after the game. Gunn said the team plans to send the woman Packers gear as an apology for what happened.

The Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. Sunday for their NFC Divisional round playoff game.