Eagles-Giants: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 16

The Eagles have their playoff spot but are reeling after dropping three straight, and approach Christmas Day in desperate need of a win to stay ahead in the race for the NFC East.

Trying to play spoiler will be new Italian icon Tommy DeVito and the rival New York Giants in the first of two divisional matchups.

Will the Birds regroup and finally get back in the win column? Or will the Giants send them spiraling even further?

Here are our thoughts...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 16



Eagles (10-4) vs. Giants (5-9)

Monday, 4:30 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 16 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -11.5 NYG +490

PHI -675 43 FanDuel PHI -11.5 NYG +490

PHI -670 42.5 BetMGM PHI -12 NYG +500

PHI -700 42 UniBet PHI -12 NYG +460

PHI -670 42 PointsBet PHI -12.5 NYG +500

PHI -750 42.5

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-4

PICK: Eagles 35, Giants 16

The Eagles really couldn't ask for a more ideal "get right" opponent in the NFL than the Giants.

• Run game needs a boost? The Giants' run defense stinks.

• Passing game stagnant? The Giants' corners are bad, and their blitz-heavy defense rarely ever gets to the quarterback.

• Pass defense can't stop anyone? The Giants' receivers are as unthreatening as it gets.

• Pass rush disappointing? The Giants are on pace to give up the second-most sacks in a season in NFL history.

The Eagles have absolutely owned the Giants over the last 15 or so years, and they should win this game comfortably, but, you know, we'll see.

Evan Macy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-5

PICK: Eagles 34, Giants 19

I expect the Eagles to absolutely dominate and take their frustration out on the first truly bad team they have faced in a football game since they beat the Commanders two days before Halloween. It's been a rough stretch. If they lose this one, abandon all hope.



Shamus Clancy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-6

PICK: Eagles 24, Giants 17

They can’t lose four in a row, right? To Tommy Cutlets? I’ll say the Birds deliver a holiday gift to the Delaware Valley with a victory, but it’ll be agonizing for all four quarters and fans won’t even feel good about the win.

Nick Tricome @itssnick | Email | Stories

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-5 PICK: Eagles 21, Giants 20 I'm in agreement with Shamus but by an even thinner margin. They're going to win this because they have to, but none of it's going to look good, and no one repping Midnight/Kelly Green is going to walk away happy from it.

And in all honesty, with how one-dimensional and needlessly complicated this offense has chosen to make things, I'm bracing for Boston Scott – you know, the Giant Killer – to just not see the ball at all. Anyway, everyone still got their Flyers jerseys? MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Eytan Shander

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 7-7

PICK: Eagles 29, Giants 18

The Eagles suffered another devastating loss but will return on Monday following a rare full week of rest. The Giants have cooled off and were revealed as just another bad team with a quick flash QB that won’t last long. This is a perfect get-right opportunity for the Eagles even though they play New York in two of their last three games. Beating a team twice isn’t easy each year unless that team beats itself. The Giants have a much better chance of full-on implosion than the Eagles do – even with the turnovers and bad penalties.

The Birds come off a much-needed coaching change despite not having the best replacement option. Still, this Giants offense is as predictable as it gets, to the point where even this Philly defense can figure it out. Speaking of which, this should be a fantastic opportunity for Jalen Hurts to play smart and effective, as I expect a big game in the air from him.



