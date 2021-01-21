Report: The Eagles are hiring Nick Sirianni to be their new head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to be their new head coach, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN:

At times during the Eagles' head coaching search, it seemed as though New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the frontrunner for the job, but Sirianni entered the picture late in the process, and appeared to win over the Eagles' brass.





In addition to serving as the Colts' offensive coordinator the last three years, Sirianni has experience as a quarterbacks coach, and as a wide receivers coach. Obviously, the Eagles' quarterbacks and wide receivers -- both present and future (on the latter) -- could use a lot of coaching.



Sirianni's full coaching history, via Wikipedia:

• Mount Union (2004–2005): Defensive backs coach

• IUP (2006–2008): Wide receivers coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2009): Offensive quality control coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2010): Assistant quarterbacks coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2011): Offensive quality control coach

• Kansas City Chiefs (2012): Wide receivers coach

• San Diego Chargers (2013): Offensive quality control coach

• San Diego Chargers (2014–2015): Quarterbacks coach

• San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016–2017): Wide receivers coach

• Indianapolis Colts (2018–present): Offensive coordinator

In his three years as the Colts' offensive coordinator, Indy has gotten reasonably good results, especially with three different starting quarterbacks the last three years, in an injured Andrew Luck (2018), Jacoby Brissett (2019), and Philip Rivers (2020).

Year Points Yards Giveaways DVOA 2018 5 7 22 10 2019 16 25 16 19 2020 9 10 3 12



One knock on Sirianni could be that he did not call the plays in Indy. Frank Reich did. Of course, Reich didn't call plays in Philly either before the Colts hired him to be their head coach.



But play calling may very well be something of an afterthought, in terms of the big picture on this hiring. Sirianni's No. 1 priority will likely be to resuscitate Carson Wentz's career, both in terms of coaching, and scheming up a more quarterback-friendly offense.

We'll have more as we continue to digest this hiring.

